Coming off a decisive victory in Week Three against York Tech, Northern Lebanon opened its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football slate with a dominant 35-15 win Friday night at Pequea Valley.

Play-by-play

Midway through the first quarter, Braves senior Peyton Leitch booted a 21-yard field goal between the uprights to give PV (0-1 L-L, 1-3 overall) an early 3-0 advantage.

The Vikings (1-0, 2-2) soon responded with a 39-yard Moises Gonzalez scoring scramble out of the wildcat formation, putting NL up 7-3 to close out the quarter.

Although PV fumbled the ensuing kickoff to open the second, Vikings junior Garrett Bohn squandered the red zone opportunity with a missed field goal attempt.

Northern Lebanon’s special teams unit then stepped up big-time once again, blocking a Leitch punt deep inside the Braves’ territory.

The critical block allowed Gonzalez to scoop up the loose ball and walk in a 10-yard touchdown to extend the Vikings’ lead to 14-3.

After NL junior Myles Watson broke away on an 18-yard TD run later in the quarter, the Vikings intercepted an errant pass from PV sophomore Anthony Stoltzfus to enter halftime up 21-3.

Out of the break, Gonzalez recorded his third score of the game on an explosive 68-yard TD scamper, extending the NL advantage to 28-3.

Following another clutch Vikings special teams score on an 80-yard Watson kickoff return, the Braves were unable to overcome an inevitable 20-point deficit, despite two valiant TDs from PV — on a 50-yard bomb from Stoltzfus to senior Michael Patterson and a 5-yard Jordan Stauffer run — to close out the fourth.

Up next

Northern Lebanon will host Lancaster Catholic on Friday in Week Five, while Pequea Valley travels to Schuylkill Valley.