Among the stampede of potential contenders in an apparently wider-than-wide-open Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, consider Northern Lebanon.

The Vikings bottomed out at 2-26 over the 2018-20 football seasons, including 0-for-2020, clearing space for new coach Jason Rice, then just 28 years old.

Program and coach found an equilibrium in year one and, more tangibly, won four games and sneaked into the District Three Class 3A playoffs.

Four of the seven losses were to district playoff teams, including the monstrous likes of Lampeter-Strasburg and Wyomissing.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Jason Rice (second season, 4-7) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 4-7 (1-4 L-L) • Key players returning: C-DT Hayden Adams, OT-DE Jared Ecenroad, WR-LB Tanner Feagley, WR-DB Moises Gonzalez, RB-LB Eli Ostermayer, TE-LB Luke Shaffer, QB-DB Grady Stichler, OT-DE Eli Thompson, WR-DB James Voight, RB-DB Myles Watson.

“We were able to take everything we did last year and continue to work on it throughout the offseason,’’ Rice said. “We’re not pulling out whole new schemes, so we’re not going to be, I guess, young or inexperienced schematically.

“Also, I think we were able to figure out what our identity is, with a new coaching staff, and bring these players closer together.’’

About the offense

Senior Grady Stichler will probably start at QB, although Rice said a freshman QB, Kael Erdman, will get a look.

Stichler was a running back last year, and is, like a lot of Vikings, more a football player than a positional specialist.

Junior Moises Gonzalez, a WR and return specialist, figures to be a big-play weapon. RB-TE Luke Shaffer and WR James Voight are key returning skill-position guys.

Jared Ecenroad is a quality senior returning at the critical tackle spot, and two sophomores, Eli Thompson and Hayden Adams, started up front as freshmen last year.

About the defense

The Vikings defended well against teams on their level last year, allowing just 20 points, total, in their four wins.

Kalani Adams, an all-conference linebacker now at Shippensburg and one of the best players in program history, will be missed.

Shaffer, who is getting college looks, will step into the lead LB role; Gonzalez and Voight will patrol the back end, and Ecenroad and Thompson will line up close to the ball on the defensive side, as well.

If you’re noticing a lot of two-way players you’re on to something. The Vikings will go with about 35 players for the second straight year, and there are only five seniors on the roster. Obviously, staying healthy is paramount.

The schedule

The Vikings are the biggest, and only class 4A, school in Section Five. This should make the schedule more manageable, if only because the likes of L-S and Wyomissing aren’t on it.

It may also hurt the Vikes in terms of District Three playoff power-rating points, although an apparently winnable nonleague game with 6A York Vo-Tech helps a bit.

Northern Lebanon is close to completion of a stadium renovation and $8 million field house project, a building that will include locker rooms, officials’ rooms and concession facilities.