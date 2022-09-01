HARRISBURG — It was tough sledding for the Northern Lebanon Vikings on Thursday night, as they lost their second game of the season 37-0 at Susquehanna Township.

It was the Indians’ first taste of victory since October 2020, and they did it in dominant fashion.

They did everything right in the first quarter, scoring three times and holding the Vikings within their own 30 the entire quarter. Susquehanna Township cashed in on two interceptions thrown by Northern Lebanon quarterback Grady Stichler, and jumped out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Northern Lebanon’s game was inconsistent.

The Vikings’ first first-down conversion of the game came with about 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, and they would string together their best drive of the game. However, Indians linebacker Larondo Tucker put an end to the drive with a sack of Stichler, and the Vikes turned the ball over on downs.

Northern Lebanon had times where it was able to stop the Indians, though, most notably after the first quarter.

“We had spells of being able to move the ball, being able to stop them,” Vikings head coach Jason Rice said.

But Susquehanna Township was able to utilize both its ground and air games against a Northern Lebanon defense that struggled to get a stop. Indians QB Torin Evans went 9-for-15 passing with 165 yards and a touchdown.

The trio of Javon White, Siroun Tillman and Dorian Smith combined for 103 yards and four of the five Susquehanna Township touchdowns.

Turning point

Once the Vikings threw that second interception, the game slipped away from them. They weren’t able to put much together after that other than the one big drive in the second quarter.

Quotable

“There is a lot of football left to play,” Rice said. “Our goals for the season don’t change because of two weeks of football. We have teams coming up that we can compete with.”

Up next

The Vikings will look to get that elusive first win next Friday, when they host York Tech in another nonleague matchup.