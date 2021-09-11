FREDERICKSBURG — A turnaround is beginning to take shape.

On a seasonal Friday night at its own Frederick Gahres Stadium, Northern Lebanon's football team registered its most convincing triumph in recent memory, a 33-6 trouncing of York Tech. Nursing a 7-6 edge early in the opening quarter, the Vikings notched the final 26 points of the nonleague contest.

With the result, Northern Lebanon improved to 2-1 on the season. The Vikings are coming off a 2020 campaign in which they went 0-8.

Junior quarterback Grady Stichler showed the way for Northern Lebanon, rushing 11 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings’ defense limited York Tech to 107 yards of total offense and did not surrender a touchdown from scrimmage.

Stichler opened the scoring with a 54-yard run 1:12 into the game. But York Tech responded on the ensuing kickoff, as King Zion Matai returned it 90 yards for the touchdown that pulled the visitors to within 7-6 of the lead.

Northern Lebanon got two short field goals from kicker Simon Grimes, a 27-yarder late in the opening quarter and a 26-yarder in the middle of the second period, to stretch its lead to 13-6.

Turning point

With 14 seconds left in the first half, Northern Lebanon QB Stichler hit Dwight Ostermayer with a 46-yard scoring strike that gave the Vikings a 20-6 margin at the break.

Star of the game

In addition to rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns, Stichler also completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 127 yards.

Key statistic

The Vikings’ defense held York Tech to 107 total yards and no touchdowns from scrimmage.

Quotable

“The effort was there,” said first-year Northern Lebanon head coach Jason Rice, whose club was coming off a 47-6 road loss at Hamburg. “We turned things around from how we played last week. Our goal was to refocus.”

Up next

Northern Lebanon visits Lebanon for a 7 p.m. start next Friday.