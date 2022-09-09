FREDERICKSBURG — After being shut out last week against Susquehanna Township, the Northern Lebanon Vikings were able to capture their first football win of the season Friday night, taking a nonleague contest from the York Tech Spartans by a score of 20-7.

The Vikings, who were plagued with inconsistencies last week, looked more organized this time out. They picked up nine first downs in the first half, which beat their total of six in Week Two.

Northern Lebanon’s offense was balanced, utilizing both the air and ground games.

“I am a firm believer in in being able to run and pass,” Northern Lebanon coach Jason Rice said.

Senior quarterback Grady Stichler was much more composed, going 13-for-21 for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The ground game added another 87 yards, putting the Vikings over 300 total yards on the night.

Northern Lebanon’s defense was also quite good, only allowing 166 total yards and recovering three fumbles in the first half.

The Vikings (1-2) will need to get more disciplined as the season goes forward, though. They had 16 penalties for 130 yards Friday.

Quotable

“No matter what point in the season you’re at, you’re always looking to get a win, especially that first one,” Rice said.

Up next

The Vikings will look to take their much-needed momentum into their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener next week, when they host the winless Pequea Valley Braves.