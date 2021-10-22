There was some speculation surrounding the game-readiness of Solanco's football team as it approached their Week 9 football matchup against Conestoga Valley, after missing the previous week due to COVID-19 protocols in the school district.

However, the Golden Mules quickly showed that there was zero rust on their part, as they defeated the Buckskins handily on Friday night by a score of 37-0 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game.

Solanco (1-2 L-L, 3-5 overall) came out clicking instantly on offense, scoring on its first two possessions. Quarterback Bradley Weder, filling in for the injured Brody Mellinger, found Elijah Reimold for a 26-yard touchdown pass. It was Weder’s first time under the Friday night lights, and he performed well, going 3-for-6 passing for 99 yards and one touchdown.

After a quick defensive stop, the Mules scored once again, this time on Robert Castagna’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone. The ground game did most of the damage for Solanco, tallying 202 yards.

The Mules would punch in two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, both by Brian Coleman, who finished with 104 yards on 18 carries.

CV turned the ball over four times, with three interceptions and a fumble. One of the picks led directly to a touchdown for Solanco, as Jon Revolorio-Morales took it to the house.

A bright spot for CV was freshman quarterback Garrett Daniels, who took snaps in the second half. He finished 8-for-13 for 70 yards in his half of action.

Penalties were a problem for both sides, in particular personal fouls. There were a combined 11 personal fouls between the two teams, one of them going against Solanco for a drone that was being flown above the field for homecoming purposes.

“That was a first,” Mules' coach Tony Cox said.

Solanco will travel to Elizabethtown next Friday to close the regular season, while CV will host Warwick.