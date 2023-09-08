As numerous high school football got postponed or suspended because of inclement weather, Elizabethtown was able to kick off its home game against Lower Dauphin at the scheduled time on Friday night.

Storms stayed away from White Family Dental Field for a while, but near the end of the third quarter, they finally arrived. By that time, the Falcons were well ahead of the Bears. The game never resumed after a delay was called, with the official final score at 30-0 in favor of Lower Dauphin.

The Falcons came out firing on the first play from scrimmage, as Dakota Sary went untouched for a 72-yard touchdown run. After Elizabethtown went three and out, LD slowed things down on a 13-play drive; Gerald Sanders ran six times for 33 yards on the 62-yard series, scoring from a yard out to make the score 14-0.

The Bears started putting together a productive drive to finish out the opening quarter, but back-to-back losses on rushing plays left them in a third-and-long to begin the second, and they wound up having to punt shortly thereafter.

Disaster almost struck for LD after a screen pass was blown up in the end zone, though the ball was ruled down at the Falcons' 1. Sary picked up a first down on a third-and-long run, but he got blown up for a loss on another third by Ian Mohr of the Bears, forcing a punt.

Drew Hitz saved a second potential long TD run from Sary with a shoestring tackle on the first play of the next series, but it ended up not mattering, as Sanders brought multiple tackles on the way to a 35-yard score two snaps later.

Luke Mease intercepted a deep ball from Elizabethtown's Trent Kauffman early in the next possession. The Falcons hoisted up a long ball of their own two plays later, in the form of a 62-yard TD from Carter Burton to Wesley Heagy.

Elizabethtown went for it on fourth-and-7 on the following series, but failed to convert. Lower Dauphin also went for it on fourth and short in the red zone with a jump pass from Burton; Calvin Conteh broke it up for the Bears, though Matteo Cangialosi nearly reeled the batted ball in for a Falcons TD before it fell incomplete. A two-minute drill from Elizabethtown came up short, keeping the LD lead at 28-0 going into the break.

The two sides traded three-and-outs to start the second half before a botched snap on an Elizabethtown punt gave LD the ball inside the Bears 10. But Elizabethtown came up with an impressive goal line stand, with Anthony Wreh stopping Burton a yard away from a TD on fourth down. Kauffman was tackled by Aiden Geib in the end zone on the next snap for a safety, however; a lightning strike immediately afterward signaled a delay which never ended.

The Bears were held to just 18 yards on the ground and 82 yards overall. Lower Dauphin ran for 223 yards as a team, with Sary (116 yards) and Sanders (75 yards) splitting 18 carries evenly. Barton finished with 82 yards on 6-for-9 passing.

Elizabethtown (0-3) will look to right the ship on the road next Friday at Red Lion.