Nick Tran had himself a night.

The junior running back rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead Conestoga Valley to a 35-7 crossover football win over McCaskey on Friday night in Lancaster.

“Nick’s a great running back, he has great vision,” CV head coach Gerad Novak said. “He’s not a real big kid, but he sees what happens in front of him, and he makes good moves off of that.”

Tran scored two of his touchdowns in the opening half on runs of seven and 17 yards en route to a 123-yard first half. He added a 6-yarder in the third quarter and finished with 150 yards on 25 carries.

Key statistic

McCaskey (2-3) entered the night with only two lost fumbles through its first four games. On this night, the Tornado doubled that total in the first half and both led to CV touchdowns.

“Turnovers are so huge, they change the momentum of the game,” Novak said. “It did for us, we took advantage and were able to score.”

Stingy defense

The Bucks (2-3) allowed only an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by McCaskey’s Shymere Covington that tied the game at 7-7 in the opening quarter. After that, CV’s defensive unit pitched a shutout and held the Tornado's offense to 175 total yards.

“Tonight, the offense put some points on the board, so that takes some pressure off the defense,” Novak said. “We didn’t do that the last couple weeks.”

Up next

McCaskey stays at home next Friday, welcoming Hempfield to Tornado Alley for a Section One clash. The Bucks will stay on the road, and head to Elizabethtown to face the Bears in their Section Two opener.