A big start was all Conestoga Valley needed on Friday night at Elizabethtown. The Buckskins got up 21-0 in the first half on the Bears, going on to win the teams' Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football opener by a final score of 35-21.

A promising Elizabethtown drive to open the game quickly fell apart after a fumble on a hand-off between QB Josh Rudy and running back Logan Lentz. CV (1-0 L-L, 3-3 overall) scored four plays later on a 37-yard pass from Macoy Kneisley to Aiden Johnson, who broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

The Bears (0-1, 3-3) then stalled out on the Buckskins’ side of the field and punted it away. Kneisley found Jaiyell Plowden for a 46-yard catch-and-run on the ensuing possession, an 11-play, 86-yard march that ended in a 7-yard TD run for Nick Tran.

Another Elizabethtown series came to a halt in CV territory, and a bad snap on a punt gave the Buckskins solid field position. They scored in three plays early in the second on a gorgeous 55-yard lob from Kneisley to Plowden.

Elizabethtown finally answered with an 11-play drive of its own, as Rudy converted a fourth-down pass to Pat Gilhool for 24 yards. He then threw an 11-yard TD to Braden Cummings on another fourth down. The Bears saw a late scoring opportunity get taken away after a miscue with the referees and the down markers, but Cummings intercepted Kneisley on a deep pass before halftime to prevent any damage.

Tran nearly broke the game open with a 61-yard TD scamper on the first drive of the second half, but Lentz responded for Elizabethtown with a 17-yard TD run on the following series. The Buckskins had a lengthy drive end with a second interception by Cummings late in the third, and the Bears ended up using the rest of the quarter and half of the fourth with a 16-play scoring drive, ending in a 2-yard TD run by Hayden Haver.

Alas, for Elizabethtown, a comeback was not to be. Tran scored from 28 yards out during a four-minute drill shortly afterward to ice the game.

One last drive from Elizabethtown came up short after Avery Tran picked off Rudy in the end zone.