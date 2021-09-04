The Gurski-Linn Trophy is staying at Governor Mifflin for another year.

Penn State recruit Nick Singleton rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the host Mustangs subdued rival Wilson 42-14 in a nonleague showdown tussle Friday night Shillington.

It’s the second year in a row that Governor Mifflin took care of Wilson; the Mustangs won 48-7 in 2020, on the way to winning the District 3 Class 5A championship and to a spot in the PIAA state semifinals.

Governor Mifflin went for 40-plus points again against the Bulldogs, bolting to a 28-0 halftime lead before building a 35-0 cushion through three quarters — on the heels of a rip-roaring 55-6 victory over York last week.

Wilson (1-1) had a pair of fourth-quarter scores to get on the board, both on TD runs by Jadyn Jones, covering 6 and 2 yards, respectively. Jones finished with 71 yards on 16 carries. The Bulldogs built some nice momentum last week with a victory over Central Dauphin, but it didn't carryover against the Mustangs,

Friday, Wilson simply had no answer for Singleton, who had TD bursts of 42, 8 and 32 yards, as he snapped the Berks County record for most career touchdowns — while helping the Mustangs (2-0) pile up 278 rushing yards.

Governor Mifflin’s defense was stout, holding Wilson to just 182 yards — 99 through the air.

The Mustangs get another L-L League opponent next Friday when they travel to Cocalico (1-1); Wilson will be on the road to face another Berks County team, Exeter (1-1).