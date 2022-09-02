Nick Good? More like Nick Great.

Manheim Township’s do-everything junior scored three first-half touchdowns — two on pass receptions from quarterback Hayden Johnson and another on a 9-yard rush as the Streaks bounced back from a tough loss in the season opener with a 40-0 victory over Dallastown on Friday night in Neffsville.

The victory evened Township’s record at 1-1 and sent Dallastown to 0-2 in the early going.

Turning point

This one turned early. Shymere Covington returned the opening kickoff for 54 yards to the Dallastown 39 to put the defense on its heels. That’s when Johnson hooked up with Good on a 39-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.

Township’s defense forced a three-and-out on Dallastown’s first possession, blanketing Kenny Johnson, who got his first catch of the game on the second play.

Star of the game

Good had seven catches for 130 yards and 13 rushes for 62 yards to go with three touchdowns. Additionally, the entire Manheim Township defense held Dallastown to just 88 yards from scrimmage.

Stat of the game

Manheim Township’s defense held Dallastown to just one first down during the first half. Additionally, the Township defense held Dallastown to just 50 total yards from scrimmage during the opening half to put the game out of reach early.

Between the lines

The Township defense kept Johnson, Dallastown’s star wide receiver, in check. The senior, who is committed to the University of Pittsburgh, had just two catches for 1 yard, all in the first half.

Next up

Manheim Township returns to action next Saturday afternoon, when it travels to take on Harrisburg High. … After two straight losses against Lancaster-Lebanon League opponents, Dallastown will face one more nonleague opponent in Hershey next Friday night before diving into its York-Adams League schedule.