The District 3 football playoffs will get cranked up a couple of notches this weekend, with 13 Lancaster-Lebanon League squads in action, including one team playing for a championship.

Annville-Cleona will go for gold in the Class 2A bracket on Friday at home against Trinity, one of 10 games involving L-L League teams on tap for Friday evening. There are also two games on Saturday’s schedule, as the postseason starts gathering some serious steam.

Here is previewing all of this weekend’s action, with Friday’s games set to start at 7 p.m. …

FRIDAY'S GAMES

> District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals

(8) Carlisle (6-4 overall) at (1) Hempfield (8-2): The top-seeded Black Knights are angling for a return trip to the semifinals in this bracket, fresh off their first outright Section 1 title since 1994. The Thundering Herd, out of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth and riding a 3-game winning streak, are out to spring the upset in Landisville. Winner gets Manheim Township or Cumberland Valley in the semifinals. Hempfield KO’d Township earlier this season on the way to the Section 1 banner, FYI. … Key stat: In its four losses — against York (54-47), Harrisburg (44-15), Central Dauphin (42-14) and State College (49-20) — Carlisle gave up 47.3 points a game. That said, the Herd has stopped Cumberland Valley, Altoona and CD East down the stretch to grab some mo heading into this clash. Hempfield and Carlisle had a home-and-home nonleague series a couple of years back, and the Knights swept it, winning 24-13 in 2008 and 31-20 in 2009. … Key kid: Carlisle RB Jeremiah Hargrove had a 143-yard, 2-TD effort in a win over Altoona a couple of weeks back. Hempfield’s rush-D must keep tabs on him; the Knights’ D is at 260 yards a game, fourth-best among Section 1 outfits. … And this: Hempfield RB Grant Hoover is at 858 rushing yards, second-most among Section 1 backs. ... Fun fact: Hempfield is angling for its first D3 championship appearance since 1984; the Knights fell to Cumberland Valley 31-9 in that finale all those years ago.

(5) Manheim Township (7-3) at (4) Cumberland Valley (7-3): Rematch alert: CV held off MT 31-27 back in Week 1 — also on the Eagles’ home turf — and the survivor here gets the Hempfield-Carlisle winner in the semifinals. CV, out of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, went 1-2 down the stretch after a hot 4-0 start, which vaulted them to the top of the district rankings in September. The Eagles fell to Harrisburg (30-14), Carlisle (26-20) and State College (48-31) in Mid-Penn play. … Key stat: Township piled up 400 yards of total offense — 342 through the air by QB Hayden Johnson — at CV back on (rainy, windy, lighting-delayed) Aug. 26. The Eagles had 279 yards, but J.D. Hunter returned a punt for a TD in special teams for the Eagles, and that was a back-breaker for the Streaks. … Key kid: MT jack-of-all-trades RB-LB Declan Clancy (622 rushing yards, 10 TD runs, 11 receptions, team-best 87 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery) should be all over the field in this showdown between a couple of big-school heavyweights. … And this: CV is seeking its 14th D3 championship; Manheim Central (18), Bishop McDevitt (15) and Steel-High (14) are ahead of the Eagles on the list, with Camp Hill (10) and Wyomissing (10) right behind. Township won the D3-6A crown in 2017 with a win over — ta-da — Cumberland Valley. … FYI: Johnson leads L-L League signal-callers with 199 completions and 272 pass attempts, and he’s second with 2,083 passing yards — plus 23 TD tosses. His favorite target has been WR Landon Kennel, who is fourth in the league with 53 receptions, for 585 yards with 13 TD snags. Kennel had 11 catches, including a pair of TD grabs, in the season-opener vs. CV. Safe to say the Eagles’ secondary must be prepped and ready for Township’s all-out air assault.

> District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals

(8) Shippensburg (8-3) at (1) Solanco (10-0): Money time for the Golden Mules, who captured their first outright section championship since 1990, and get the postseason started as the 1-seed against a Greyhounds’ team that topped Cedar Cliff 32-14 in the first round. Winner here gets Cocalico or Gettysburg in the semifinals. Cocalico-Solanco would be a rematch from a nonleague game — won by the Mules — earlier this season in Quarryville. … Key stat: Ship’s three losses — Northern York (17-6), Gettysburg (17-14) and Greencastle-Antrim (42-26) — are by a combined 30 points. … Key kid: Ship RB-DB Traevon Kater has rushed for 1,040 yards with six TD runs, and he’s returned three interceptions for scores on defense for Ship, out of the Mid-Penn Colonial. … And this: Solanco has rushed for 3,140 yards, third-most in the league behind Annville-Cleona and Cocalico. The Mules’ top rushers: FB Cole Harris (880 yards, 8 TD), scat-back Josiah Forren (804 yards, 10 TD), QB Brody Mellinger (704 yards, 17 TD keepers) and Elijah Cunningham (535 yards, 4 TD) have all run with authority behind Solanco’s stout O-line this fall. Ship’s rush-D simply must wrap and tackle against the Mules’ triple-option attack. Period.

(7) Dover (9-2) at (2) Exeter (10-0): Eagles vs. Eagles — oh my — and Dover is coming off a 40-21 win over Garden Spot in the first round, when the (York County) Eagles feasted on five turnovers — three picks and a pair of fumble recoveries — against the Spartans. Now the YAIAA Section 2 entrants get an undefeated Exeter bunch that is out to defend its 5A crown. And they’re certainly fired up after holding off Manheim Central for the Section 2 title and a 10-0 run a few weeks back. Winner gets New Oxford or Northern York in the semifinals. Dover, in the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2013 and fresh off its second postseason victory in program history, will bring a 7-game winning streak to Exeter. Dover was 1-9 in 2021. This fall, the Eagles are in the D3 quarterfinals. … Key stat: Exeter’s air-tight D is giving up just 190.5 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League, and the Eagles have yielded a league-low 792 rushing yards, with 80 tackles for losses, 26 sacks, 65 QB hurries and 24 takeaways, including 13 picks — none bigger than Nate Pashley’s INT in Week 10 at Central, sealing Exeter’s 21-17 win and outright Section 2 title in the waning seconds. Exeter’s leading tackler is brute LB Lucas Palange (64 stops, 8 for losses, 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries). … Key kid: Dover QB Aric Campbell has thrown for 2,227 yards with 20 TD strikes. He has a 1,000-yard back, Gavin Mullins (1,195 yards, 11 TD), and a 1,000-yard receiver, Thomas Smyser (54-1,037, 8 TD catches), at his disposal. … FYI: Dover LB Zach Townsend (96 tackles, 2 INT) must keep tabs on Exeter RB Richie Karstien (1,153 rushing yards, 17 TD), who has helped the Eagles crank out 367.6 yards and 40 points a game. Dover's D has been opportunistic, with 33 sacks, 19 interceptions and 24 total takeaways. … And this: Against Garden Spot, Campbell had a pair of TD keepers, and the Eagles turned a blocked punt into a TD, as Dover cranked out 484 yards vs. the Spartans.

(12) Cocalico (7-4) at (4) Gettysburg (8-2): The Eagles are soaring, after sailing past Elizabethtown 42-2 in a first-rounder last week. They face an 85-mile bus trip to take on Mid-Penn Colonial outfit Gettysburg, whose lone losses are against 5A qualifiers New Oxford (28-14) and Northern York (24-23) by a grand total of 15 points. Winner gets the Solanco-Shippensburg survivor in the semifinals. Solanco-Cocalico would be an all-L-L affair between former longtime section rivals. … Key stat: Cocalico’s D has 106 tackles for losses — 24 by DT hit-machine Chuckie Drain — and 19 sacks, four apiece by ‘backers Owen Weaver and Logan Brubaker. … Key kid: Gettysburg RB Jayden Johnson has scooted for 1,350 yards with six TD runs. Cocalico’s D has been steady — 218.3 yards against, third-best in Section 4 — and is hoping to ride the momentum from last week’s big win over E-town into Gettysburg. … And this: Fresh off a 174-yard, 2-TD ground-and-pound effort against E-town, Cocalico FB Sam Steffey has rumbled for 647 yards with 10 TD bolts in the last four games — all wins for the Eagles, who won the D3-5A title in 2019, when the current senior class were freshmen. Drain (72 tackles, 3.5 sacks this season) and senior LB Tyler Angstadt (97 tackles, 12 for losses this season) were on the field a lot that fall.

> District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals

(7) York Suburban (7-4) at (2) Manheim Central (9-1): The Trojans, out of YAIAA Section 2 and fresh off their first D3 playoff win since 1986, get the 18-time champ Barons, who are seeking their 60th all-time D3 win in this clash. Winner gets Lampeter-Strasburg or Susquehanna Township in the semifinals. … Key stat: Central’s offense is now No. 1 among L-L League teams, cranking out 437.5 yards a game. The Barons have also lit up scoreboards to the tune of 518 points, and the troika of QB Zac Hahn (1,895 passing yards, 26 TD flips), RB Brycen Armold (1,723 rushing yards, 25 TD runs) and WR Aaron Enterline (32-877, 27.4 yards per catch, 11 TD snags; he had a TD catch and a punt-return TD vs. Exeter in Week 10) have been tough to slow down. Tack on a week off after a gut-punch setback at home vs. Exeter, and the Barons should be plenty motivated here. … Key kid: YS RB Mikey Bentivegna rushed for 382 yards and six scores last week in a first-round win over Donegal, and he’s up 2,255 yards and 32 TD runs this fall, both program single-season records. … FYI: Hahn’s 26 TD tosses are tied for the most in the league, and Armold’s 25 TD runs are second-most in the league.

(6) Susquehanna Township (6-4) at (3) Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2): Hanna, out of the Mid-Penn Colonial, heads to Lampeter to face the Pioneers’ stifling defense, as L-S angles for its fourth trip in a row to the 4A finals, with crowns in 2019 and 2020. Winner here gets the Central-YS survivor in the semifinals; L-S and Central were longtime Section 2 foes. … Key stat: Despite a 21-0 Week 10 setback at Wyomissing, L-S’s D is still humming right along; the Pioneers are giving up 181.3 yards a game, second-best in the L-L League, with just 514 passing yards against, also No. 2 in the league. L-S has also piled up 67 tackles for losses and 28 QB hurries with 19 takeaways, including 10 picks — six by DB Hunter Hildenbrand. The Pioneers’ top tackler is LB Harry Jay Wolgemuth (85 stops, 16 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles). … Key kid: L-S RB Carson Coleman (929 rushing yards, 15 TD) is closing in fast on a 1,000-yard season for the Pioneers. … FYI: Hanna’s losses are against Milton Hershey (26-18), Mechanicsburg (34-27), Shippensburg (34-13) and Gettysburg (23-16).

(5) Milton Hershey (6-4) at (4) Twin Valley (6-4): The Raiders are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row, and they’ll host the Trojans, out of the Mid-Penn Keystone, with a spot in the semifinals — against top-seeded and defending champ Bishop McDevitt (which, like Manheim Central, is angling for its 60th D3 win here) or East Pennsboro — on the line. … Key stat: TV’s double-barreled backfield of Evan Johnson and Jayden Goebel have combined for 1,504 rushing yards and 26 TD runs, averaging 6.7 yards a carry. … Key kid: TV QB Evan Myers (1,480 all-purpose yards, 16 total TD) needs to be a game-manager against MH, which has lost to East Pennsboro (17-8), Hershey (28-21 in the Cocoa Bean Bowl), Bishop McDevitt (68-22) and Cedar Cliff (38-14). … FYI: Common opponent here is Lower Dauphin; MH beat LD 49-21 and LD clipped TV 17-14. Do what you will with that.

> District 3 Class 3A semifinals

(3) West Perry (10-1) at (2) Lancaster Catholic (10-0): The Crusaders are rested up and ready to go after an unscathed regular-season run and the outright Section 5 championship. They’ll get the Mustangs, out of Mid-Penn Capital play, who roared to a 9-0 start, fell to D3-1A champ Steel-High 53-34 in their league finale, and then topped Schuylkill Valley 45-21 in the quarterfinals last week. Winner gets Wyomissing or Hamburg in the title game. Catholic does not want a repeat of 2018, when the Crusaders were 10-0 but got tripped up by Bermudian Springs 20-10 in the D3-3A playoffs. … Key stat: LC QB Will Cranford is completing 64 percent of his throws for 1,805 yards with 21 TD tosses against just four picks. He’s piloted a Crusaders’ quick-strike offense that is averaging 346 yards and 35 points a game. … Key kid: LC WR Jaevon Parker (44-913, 20.8 yards per catch, 14 TD grabs) has been a home-run hitter du jour on the flanks and in special teams for the Crusaders. ... And this: WP K Ian Goodling booted three field goals in the Mustangs’ win over Schuylkill Valley last week, including a program-record 48-yarder. Catholic also has a hot kicker; Gavin Tregea drilled the game-winning 23-yard field goal in the waning seconds to beat SV in Week 10.

> District 3 Class 2A championship

(3) Trinity (7-4) at (1) Annville-Cleona (8-3): The Dutchmen have two D3 victories in program history — including last week’s semifinal dub over Camp Hill — and now they’ll go for gold at home against the Shamrocks, out of the Mid-Penn Capital, and fresh off a 56-17 romp over Delone Catholic in the semifinals. After a 1-3 start against some tricky competition, Trinity has found its groove. … Key stat: Trinity LB Max Schlager has put together a 100-tackle season, and Shamrocks’ DB Amil Way has six interceptions in the secondary. … Key kid: A-C RB Phoenix Music became the fifth player in L-L League history to compile a 2,000-yard rushing season; he’s at 2,062 yards, with a league-leading 26 TD runs, as the Dutchmen have grounded out 3,589 rushing yards, tops in the league. … And this: Trinity’s losses are against Roman Catholic (35-14; the same RC team that axed Wilson the week before), Wyomissing (35-14), West Perry (40-14) and Steel-High (35-28). All four of those teams are still playing, and they’re a combined 36-5 overall. Heck of a schedule this fall for the Shamrocks, who will bring a battle-tested bunch to Annville with the gold trophy hanging in the balance. … FYI: Trinity freshman RB Messiah Mickens, who had three TD runs last week vs. Delone Catholic, has a scholarship offer from Texas A&M in his back pocket.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

> District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals

(6) Wilson (8-2) at (3) Harrisburg (7-2), 1 p.m.: The Cougars clipped the Bulldogs 14-10 in last year’s 6A finale, and the rematch is for a spot in the semifinals against Central York or York. It’s the fourth time in the last five years that Wilson and Harrisburg will collide in the playoffs; the Cougars won the previous three games, ending the Bulldogs’ season each time. Wilson’s last win in the series: 2015 in a 4A first-rounder. Wilson’s only win in Harrisburg, at venerable Severance Field, during this current stretch of games was in 2013. Harrisburg has won three district crowns in the last six years, while Wilson has captured seven D3 crowns in all, the last in 2016 over Cumberland Valley. The Bulldogs have 17 opening-round wins in a row in D3 play; Wilson's last first-round exit was a 21-7 setback against Cumberland Valley back in 2000. … Key stat: Harrisburg’s opportunistic D has 26 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 79 tackles for losses and 21 takeaways, including 13 interceptions — three by DB Amir Jones. The Cougars are allowing just 9.2 points a game, and they've only turned the ball over eight times in nine games. … Key kids: Harrisburg DE Terrell Reynolds (83 tackles, 20 for losses, 12.5 sacks) can do damage off the edge, and LB Ryan Epps (44 tackles, 13 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries) has blown up a lot of plays for the Cougars. … And this: Harrisburg freshman WR Elias Coke has 20 catches — six for touchdowns. … FYI: Wilson RB Cam Jones (965 rushing yards, 18 TD) leads all Section 1 backs in rushing, and he’s 35 yards shy of a 1,000-yard campaign. Not too shabby, considering he started the season at wideout. Keep an eye on Jones in the kicking game, as well; he’s returned six punts this season, taking five of those back to the house for touchdowns. The Holy Cross commit is at 12 special teams touchdown returns for his career. ... And this: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett (94 wins in 12 seasons for the Cougars) is six victories shy of 100.

> District 3 Class 3A semifinals

(4) Hamburg (9-2) at (1) Wyomissing (10-0), 1 p.m.: A couple of old-school Berks County rivals will square off, as the Spartans set sail on another postseason journey, trying to nail down their fourth D3 title in a row. Wyo leads this series 47-3-1 — including a 47-7 victory last fall and 31 wins in a row overall in the set, with five shutouts in the last eight meetings — and the winner gets Lancaster Catholic or West Perry in the title game. Hamburg is firing on all cylinders, coming off a 49-35 win over Upper Dauphin in the quarterfinals. … Key stat: Spotlight on Wyo’s gnarly defense, which has pitched four shutouts this season — including a 21-0 dub in the Section 4 finale vs. L-S — and has allowed a league-low 69 points in 10 games. The Spartans are yielding just 144.1 yards a game, tops in the league, they’ve surrendered just 368 passing yards, fewest in the league, and Wyo has given up 1,073 rushing yards, second-fewest in the league. Hamburg is averaging 44.8 points a game, and is hammering out 414.6 yards a game, third-best in the league, but a tall task for the Hawks’ O here, against a Spartans’ D outfit that has been spitting fire, and the Spartans are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, trying to get back to the PIAA finale for the third year in a row. Plenty of motivation here for Wyo. … Key kid: Hamburg RB Pierce Mason zoomed for 268 yards with four TD runs last week vs. UD, and he’s up to 1,304 yards with 23 TD romps, and averages a cool 11.2 yards per carry. … FYI: Wyo QB Ben Zechman (76 percent completions, 10 TD passes against 1 INT) is No. 1 in the L-L League with a 150 passer-efficiency rating.

