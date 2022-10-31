From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

So long, regular season. Hello, playoffs. And Happy Halloween.

1. With its 21-0 Section 4-clinching victory over Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday, Wyomissing put up its 11th perfect regular-season ride in program history. The Spartans also picked up their 35th regular-season victory in a row, as they now angle for their fourth D3-3A championship in a row, and a third straight trip to the PIAA finals. Wyo fell in the last two state-championship games, both against Central Valley out of the WPIAL. CV bumped up to 4A this season. The Spartans will have a first-round bye in the D3 playoffs, and will get started on their postseason journey on Nov. 12. It's the 17th year in a row that Wyo will participate in the D3 playoffs, and the Spartans have reached 11 title games over that clip.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Four teams in all of D3 finished with a 10-0 record this fall, and they all call the L-L League home: Exeter, Solanco, Wyomissing and Lancaster Catholic all got through their regular-season slates unscathed. … Meanwhile, four L-L League teams have garnered a No. 1 seed for the upcoming D3 playoffs: Hempfield in 6A, Solanco in 5A, Wyomissing in 3A and Annville-Cleona in 2A. … Hempfield (0.783 power rating) barely edged out No. 2 Central York (0.780) for the top spot in 6A; A-C (0.578) edged out No. 2 Delone Catholic (0.574) for the top spot in 2A.

3. Some end-of-the-regular-season departmental leaders for your reading pleasure: Most TD passes … Zac Hahn, Manheim Central (26), Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown (26), Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township (23), Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic (21), Sam McCracken, Ephrata (21), Jack Reed, Warwick (21). … Most TD runs … Brycen Armold, Manheim Central (25), Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley (24), Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona (24), Matt Kramer, Wyomissing (19), Pierce Mason, Hamburg (19), Cam Jones, Wilson (18), Jake Williams, Elco (18), Richie Karstien, Exeter (17), Brody Mellinger, Solanco (17). … Most TD receptions … Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown (17), Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic (14), Landon Kennel, Manheim Township (13), Ruben Rodriguez, Reading (12), Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central (11), Brendon Snyder, Warwick (11), James Voight, Northern Lebanon (10), Joey Schlaffer, Exeter (9).

