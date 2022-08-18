From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing our look at some of Saturday’s scrimmage matchups, with plenty of news, notables and links sprinkled in for good measure:

1. Panther Valley at Schuylkill Valley, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Panthers vs. Panthers, oh my, as Bruce Harbach and his SV squad look to build some good mo for their Week 1 opener at home vs. old Berks League foe Twin Valley. They’ll get a PV team dragging a 10-game losing streak into 2022; PV, which competes in the Schuylkill Conference in D11 along with Shenandoah Valley, Schuylkill Haven, Minersville, Marian Catholic and Mahanoy Area, went 0-8 last fall, with four setbacks via shutout. PV will be be prepping for its season-opener vs. Salisbury — which is scrimmaging Kutztown on Saturday, by the way. All eyes on SV QB Michael Goad, who is set to make his full-time debut behind center to pilot SV’s multi-pronged attack. He’ll have four vet O-line pluggers in front of him, plus playmakers Colby Crills on the flanks and Dominic Giuffre coming out of the backfield. SV wants to make a big splash in Section 5; getting some firm traction against PV would be a good start.

2. Carlisle at Warwick, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Thundering Herd will load up the bus and make the trek to Lititz from Mid-Penn Commonwealth country, as Carlisle is hoping to pick up where it left off last fall, which included seven wins and a trip to the D3-6A playoffs. More good news for the Herd: QB Layton Shank (740 passing yards, 11 TD strikes in the regular season last year), RB Ezeekai Thomas (519 rushing yards, 6 TD), WR Elijah Hargrove (17 catches for 285 yards, 4 TD) and DB Jeremiah Hargrove (3 INT) are all due back, and they’ll keep Warwick busy. Carlisle lost to Commonwealth foe Harrisburg 36-7 in the D3-6A quarterfinals last year; the Herd’s losses in 2021: Twice to Harrisburg, the D3-6A champ, Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin — all perennial Commonwealth/D3 power punchers. It’ll be a scrimmage, yes, but this will be one of Warwick’s three home games on the Warriors’ slate. Because of construction in and around Grosh Field, Warwick will welcome Carlisle for a scrimmage, and then Conestoga Valley comes to town in Week 4 for the Section 2 opener, with the school bringing in portable seating to accommodate the crowd. Warwick is also supposed to host Governor Mifflin in Week 10, but that game is up in the air, depending how far along the construction is going. There will be eight road games in between. Stay tuned. Either way, Warwick does indeed get a home date Saturday, and the Warriors will welcome back QB Jack Reed to fill the air with footballs. We really like the 3-pack of returning ball-carriers in Andrew McClune, Colin Winters and Brendon Snyder. Reed will use this scrimmage to get comfy with some new wideouts and some new blockers up front. And keep an eye on Warwick’s D, which will be breaking in some new starters there, as well. It doesn’t count, we get it. But enjoy some home cooking while you can, Warriors Nation. FYI: Carlisle opens up in Week 1 at home vs. Mechanicsburg, while Warwick begins its road odyssey with a Week 1 bus ride to old pal Cocalico.

Video interview with Warwick QB Jack Reed from L-L League media day ...

3. Garden Spot at Elco, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Yes, the Raiders will be unveiling a sleek, turf playing surface inside their on-campus stadium this fall. But this scrimmage won’t be played there. Elco is waiting for its Week 1 home date vs. West York to debut its new digs. The Spartans and the Raiders will duke it out on the practice field, and hey, that’s cool. For Garden Spot, QB Kye Harting and WR Zac Nagle are back in the fold — they’ll test Elco’s D-backs for sure — plus four O-line people-movers up front, including Tyler Hurst, who had a bust-out junior season last fall. Remember his name. The Spartans, who get started in Week 1 with a trip to Conrad Weiser, need to find a reliable feature back, plus the usual tweaks and refinements on both sides of the ball, and they’ll work out those kinks against the Raiders. And this: We're anxious to see who handles the kicking chores for Garden Spot, as the Spartans must replace all-state K Walker Martin. Big, big shoes to fill there. As for Elco, keep an eye on the QB spot; Dom Thornton and Gavin Bicher have been battling it out for the starting gig, and those guys will have three vet O-line guys up front, plus the return of RB-LB Jake Williams, who missed most of last season with an injury. Fun scrimmage here, as both squads will start building mo for grueling section slates; Garden Spot in the wide-open Section 3 hunt, and Elco in the menacing Section 4 race.

Watch our wrap-up show after L-L League media day ...

