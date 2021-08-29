Cleaning out an overflowing notebook from what turned out to be a two-day Week 1 …

* What does Garden Spot senior kicker Walker Martin have in common with Peters Township’s Bob Milspaw? They’ve each booted five field goals in a PIAA-sanctioned football game. And that’s a state record. Martin boomed five — five! — field goals in the Spartans’ gut-punch 27-24 OT setback against Twin Valley in Elverson on Saturday. Milspaw hit five field goals in a game for PT back in 1994. He finished his prep career with a then-WPIAL-record 35 field goals. That mark was snapped by West Allegheny’s D.J. Opsatnik, who made 36 field goals through the 2015 season.

* By the way, Martin’s field goals vs. TV were all pretty lengthy; he hit from 35, 47, 32, 46 and 33 yards. Garden Spot’s program record is a 48-yarder, and that could be in serious jeopardy with Martin launching kicks at the goalposts.

* Speaking of field goals … former Manheim Township kicker David Soldner is in the PIAA record book. He holds the state mark with 20 field goals in a single season, back in 2007. He was a major weapon for the Blue Streaks.

* Speaking of Garden Spot … Hello, Tristin Sadowski. The Spartans’ first-year QB had a splendid debut behind center for Garden Spot with a 100-100 night. Check the numbers: Sadowski went 14-of-27 through the air for 110 yards, and he piled up 130 rushing stripes on 21 attempts with a TD keeper — a 1-yard sneak. Sparty Nation needed someone to step in and step up at the QB spot when dual-threat wizard Jesse Martin graduated. Sadowski is certainly off to a flying start. Garden Spot visits old Section 2 pal Conestoga Valley (0-1) for a nonleague clash on Friday.

* A trio of 300-yard passers in Week 1, which isn’t too shabby. Columbia’s Robert Footman led the way with a 339-yard effort in a win over Eastern York. He also tossed five TD passes in the Crimson Tide’s victory. Next up, Warwick’s Jack Reed winged it for 322 yards in the Warriors’ win over Lampeter-Strasburg. And Manheim Central’s Judd Novak went up top for 310 air yards in the Barons’ triumph over Cumberland Valley. Three 300-yard guys and — more importantly — they all helped their teams win.

* Two of the three rookie coaches won their debut games over the weekend, and those victories snapped long losing streaks in the process. McCaskey KO’d Reading to snap a 26-game skid, giving rookie skipper Ben Thompson a W in his debut. And Northern Lebanon knocked off Pine Grove to snap a 12-game slide, giving first-year coach Jason Rice a dub in his debut. Tip of the cap to those gentlemen — and to the Red Tornado and the Vikings for getting back in the win column and giving those teams some much-needed momentum moving forward. McCaskey will host York (0-1) and Northern Lebanon will welcome Hamburg (1-0) on Friday.

* Two more streak tidbits: Manheim Township, which held off Central Dauphin East by the skin of its teeth, stretched its winning streak to six games in a row; the Blue Streaks finished 2020 on a 5-game ride, but failed to make the playoffs. … Meanwhile, Conestoga Valley saw its 5-game winning streak come to halt when the Buckskins fell to Penn Manor. They won the final five games of the 2020 season. … Township will go for seven in a row Friday with a trip to Dallastown (0-1); CV will look to start a new streak Friday when Garden Spot invades Witmer. … One more Garden Spot notable: When the Spartans welcome Daniel Boone for their home opener in Week 3, it will be Garden Spot’s first game on their new turf surface.

* L-L League schools that don’t have a turf surface in their stadium: McCaskey, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Solanco, L-S, Lebanon, Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Northern Lebanon and Octorara.

* Our Week 1 feature profiled Ephrata junior Andre Weidman, and there was no LNP jinx for the Mountaineer’s multi-purpose standout: Weidman rushed for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns, and returned three kickoffs for 125 yards — 41.7 yards per pop, including an 81-yard return — in Ephrata’s 41-20 win over Muhlenberg.

* Manheim Central’s 35-7 victory over Cumberland Valley was the Barons’ 575th win in program history. That’s two behind L-L League leader Wilson, which had 577 dubs after the Bulldogs beat Central Dauphin on Saturday.

* Jumped the gun by a year on the Cedar Bowl, which celebrated its 49th anniversary — not its 50th — on Saturday when Cedar Crest blanked Lebanon 38-0. The 2022 meeting will be the official 50th on-field meeting between the Falcons and the Cedars.

* Make sure you scour around for video of Beau Heyser’s TD catch for L-S against Warwick on Saturday. The Pioneers’ rugged TE made a spectacular 1-handed grab, then spun his body into the end zone for a TD. Sweet, sweet catch.

* Friendly reminder: There are a trio of games on Thursday’s slate, with Annville-Cleona hosting Fleetwood, Warwick traveling to CD East and Cocalico heading to Cedar Cliff. There is also a Saturday game in Week 2, with Octorara hitting the road to York Tech.

