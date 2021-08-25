The Black Knights of Hempfield had an experimental season in 2020.

George Eager implemented many new, different schemes in his first season as head coach, and the Black Knights look to gain a better grasp on them going into this season.

“We have had more time to teach and understand both schemes,” Eager said of the normal preseason he and his team have had in 2021.

Now, after a full year with a more normal offseason, there is reassurance that returning Hempfield personnel will have had plenty of time to digest Eager’s playbook heading into the 2021 season.

“We are a better football team now solely because of being able to have more time together,” Eager said. “(The players) can tell you our offense to a T. They can tell you the intricacies, they can tell you the splits.”

As a bonus, Hempfield is one of the few teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League that has retained its starting quarterback from last season — Cam Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was fifth in passing efficiency among QBs last season with a 103 rating. He completed 82 of 138 attempts for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns and one pick.

“We have more time to work on it,” Harbaugh said of the offense. “We had a full offseason to work together.”

“Being outside on the field, getting mental reps and learning that way. Knowing where to make your steps and where to make your reads,” wide receiver and defensive back Eli Hinton said of the difference between 2020 and ’21.

The Black Knights lost 16 players from last season, eight of them key cogs, such as L-L first team running back Tanner Hess, who has moved on to play for Shippensburg. Hess was seventh among running-backs last season, rushing for 663 yards and 11 touchdowns.

To fill his shoes, the Black Knights have a position battle between Evan Smith, Grant Hoover and Stephen Katch.

The Knights also lost all-state kicker Spencer Biscoe, who is now attending Colgate University.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section One PIAA: Class 6A Head coach: George Eager (second season, 4-4) Base offense: Pro Style Base defense: 3-4 2020 results: 4-4 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: WR-DB Adam Acker, OL-LB Kaleb Elslager, QB Cam Harbaugh, WR-DB Eli Hinton, OL Lucas Miller, WR-LB Tommy Minnich.

Another question mark coming into summer drills for the Black Knights was commitment.

“Many of our players have been committed the entire offseason, but we have yet to reach consistently high numbers that are needed to compete year in and year out in Section One and District Three,” Eager said. “Last year, not everyone was all in. I’m looking forward to going into the battle with guys that I know truly have my back.”

About the offense

Hempfield will stick with the Pro Style offense it ran in 2020, going with multiple looks when it comes to formations.

Harbaugh will look to capitalize on his successful season last year as he continues to spearhead the offense.

Hempfield has two returning wideouts in Tommy Minnich and Hinton, who will be tasked with filling the holes left by Jadin Jimenez and David Almodovar-Cora, both second-team wide receivers from the 2020 campaign who combined for 811 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The offensive line will have two key pieces returning in Kaleb Elslager and Lucas Miller, and they will look to provide protection for Harbaugh.

About the defense

The Black Knights will run 3-4 on defense, keeping the same formation they had last season. They’ve lost a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including L-L first-team defensive lineman Gordy Hoover and first-team inside linebacker Devon Shorter.

Minnich is expected to be one of the highlights of the defense this season. The outside linebacker is incredibly physical and will play a key role.

Hinton will lead the defensive backs, along with being the return specialist.

Intangibles

It comes down to buying in.

There are new faces starting in many positions for Hempfield.

But Eager wants the buy-in and commitment from his players, and that will be key to how the Black Knights move week in and week out.