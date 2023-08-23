New coach, winning attitude.

It’s what J.D. Okuniewski brings to the table as the new head man for Daniel Boone’s football team.

New to running the show, Okuniewski is no stranger to Blazers' football. He graduated from there in 2013, and was a wide receiver/quarterback during his playing days before becoming an assistant coach under Rob Flowers, who is now at Albright College as the receivers coach.

While Okuniewski jokes he was no good at QB, what he did learn was to compete until the last down. Part of that also stems from the fact his father, John Okuniewski Sr., was a coach, and his grandfather, Jim Mich Sr., was a legendary coach at the former St. Pius X near Pottstown.

“I felt last year, we got on the bus in Birdsboro and had already lost the game. We were addressing the kids at halftime to get off their phones,” Okuniewski said. “We are undersized here at Boone. We are not going to get the other things these teams do. But we are from a tough area, let's get off the bus and punch your shot here.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: J.D. Okuniewski (first season) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 2-8 (1-5 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-LB-KR Ethan Kryman, WR-DB-K-KR Max Heffner, TE-LB Anthony High, C Reilly Mentzel, OT-DT Jordan Meyer, RB-LB Jake Myers, DB Ryan Poore, QB-DB Dean Rotter.

Boone went 1-5 last year in Lancaster-Lebanon League play, and 2-8 overall, but the Blazers aren’t that far removed from a winning season in 2021, when the team made it to the District Three playoffs.

“Everybody asks, ‘Are you ready for this?’ ” Okuniewski said. “I say, yeah, yeah, I’m ready. Then I change it to I am as ready for it as I can be. I’m 28, maybe the youngest (coach) in the league, and the first time going through this, there are a thousand things. There are so many variables when you're the decision maker, so the transition has been a learning curve. But it doesn’t matter if I’m 28 or 38 when I took over. I talked about punching and swinging out of the gates, and we're not going to stop.”

About the offense

It starts with senior quarterback Dean Rotter (1,208 passing yards, 548 rushing yards, 15 TDs). He’ll toss to three good receivers in Max Heffner, Harrison Delissaint and former running back Ethan Kryman (532 rushing yards, 4 TDs).

“I’m really anxious to see Kryman out in space,” Okuniewski said. “He's a fast kid, aggressive kid, and small. So I’ve moved him outside to see what he can do. And Harrison is a basketball player. I’m anxious to see what he can do.”

Up front, the line returns two, including Reilly Mentzel, and many will play two-way. But according to Okuniewski, they have some other guys who are quick. Also, watch for Logan Wegman and Zion Samuel.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Exeter Sept. 1: Conestoga Valley Sept. 8: Muhlenberg Sept. 15: at Garden Spot Sept. 22: at Ephrata Sept. 29: Elizabethtown Oct. 6: Penn Manor Oct. 13: at Solanco Oct. 20: at Twin Valley Oct. 27: Fleetwood

About the defense

Out of the 3-4, Jordan Myers, a senior, should dictate how the defense goes with his performance. If he plays to his capability, he should draw a double team up front. Okuniewski also feels that he has two of the best 'backers he's had since he began coaching at Boone in Hayden Moyer and Anthony High.

Darius Cruz and Heffner will be the corners.

Final word

“Section Three is tough every year, there are so many powerful teams, and there isn't a traditional power in the league,” Okuniewski said. “I don’t know where we're going to set up in the end. We have to compete in the end. Last year we lost four games on the goal line. With some more experience coming back this year, we should be competitive.”