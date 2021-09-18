Nevin Stoltzfus is having quite the eventful weekend.

Friday night, Pequea Valley’s senior striker scored his 10th goal of the soccer season in the Braves’ 5-0 victory over Lancaster Country Day.

Saturday afternoon, Stoltzfus drilled the biggest kick of his football career, booming a game-winning 37-yard field goal with 5 seconds to play in PV’s thrilling 17-14 nonleague victory over Jenkintown in Kinzers.

The Braves (1-2) picked up their first win this season, and did it in riveting fashion.

“A lot of pressure,” Stoltzfus said. “I was a little nervous; I’ve never had to do anything like that in a football game before. I kept telling myself not to miss. This is only my second year kicking, so yeah, that was my biggest one.”

Stoltzfus’ clutch kick came after PV got the ball back in a 14-14 game with 1:12 to play, when Jenkintown muffed a punt snap and the Braves were there to quickly scoop it up and secure possession.

After two running plays and a spike by QB Peyton Temple, Stoltzfus trotted on from the sideline. He got a clean snap from Logan McGrane and a perfect hold from Temple, and his attempt split the uprights with plenty of distance to spare.

“The pressure there,” PV coach Jeff Werner said, “I’ll tell you what: I’m glad we have him.”

Werner said he’s confident using Stoltzfus from anywhere up to 45 yards. His 37-yarder was money against Jenkintown.

It was quite a turnaround for PV, which yield 76 points, 587 rushing yards and 656 total yards in a loss to Kutztown last week. Saturday, the Braves’ defense rose to the occasion time and time again, holding Jenkintown to just 71 rushing yards, a 2.2-yard per-carry stat line, with four sacks and four other sticks for losses.

Orlando Stoltzfus had two of those sacks for PV.

“This is one of the greatest things I’ve seen in a long time,” said Werner, watching his team celebrate. “We couldn’t have played any better than that really. The kids really fought hard. We’ve been struggling on defense all year, and finally they really started playing good defense today. We were a lot better.”

Jenkintown (0-2) had just six first downs and eventually couldn’t overcome 12 penalties for 95 yards. The Drakes made a spirited fourth-quarter rally; with 9:30 to play, QB Ben Spector launched a 53-yard TD strike to Alex Williams to cut into PV’s 14-0 lead, and Jenkintown knotted it at 14-14 with 3:02 to go when Alon Harris scooted in from 5 yards out.

PV couldn’t sustain a drive and punted it right back to Jenkintown, which also went three-and-out. But on the Drakes’ punt attempt, Werner called an all-out blitz, and Jenkintown’s Stuart Blake had Braves’ bodies coming at him from every different direction. He never got the snap, PV recovered, and 1:07 later, Stoltzfus kicked the game-winner.

“Feels really good,” Stoltzfus said. “The whole team was able to step up there at the end, and I just had to capitalize.”

Boom. Done.

After Jenkintown recovered its own on-side kick to open Saturday’s festivities, PV held and scored on its first drive, getting a 3-yard TD rumble from Orlando Stoltzfus.

PV stretched its lead to 14-0 late in the third quarter when Temple tossed a swing pass to Jonathan Carter, who broke multiple tackles and swerved his way to a 75-yard TD catch and a two-score cushion.

Carter had three catches for 97 yards and three carries for 30 yards; Orlando Stoltzfus rushed for 56 yards and a TD; and Temple passed for 113 yards, including the TD strike to Carter.

“I’m just so thankful for all of these kids,” Werner said. “Now we can go into next week with confidence, knowing we did a much, much better job on defense.”

PV will welcome Garden Spot (0-4) for an L-L League crossover clash in Kinzers on Friday at 7 p.m.

