PHILADELPHIA — Albie Crosby and his Neumann-Goretti defensive staff spent months studying film of last year’s state semifinal loss to Wyomissing and the way the Spartans ran all over them.

The Saints learned a thing or two about how to defend the Wing-T, limiting the Spartans to a season-low two touchdowns Saturday in a 20-17 PIAA Class 3A semifinal upset of the state’s top-ranked team at the Germantown Super Site.

The Saints (11-3) won it in stunning fashion, getting a 44-yard touchdown pass to Aasim Major with eight seconds left.

That answered a go-ahead touchdown by the Spartans (13-1), who drove 80 yards to take the lead on a 10-yard pass to Charlie McIntyre with 34 seconds left.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s top-ranked defensive unit merely needed to hold off the Saints — who played the final quarter without their best player, Shawn Battle — for a few plays, but couldn’t do it. Goretti took over at its own 44 with 27 seconds left and scored in three plays.

The Saints advance to play Belle Vernon in the PIAA championship game next Saturday at noon.

The Spartans, the only Berks team to make it to back-to-back state title game appearances, were denied a third straight trip.

That was due in large part to Goretti’s dominant defense and it’s ability to handle a huge Wyomissing front line that hadn’t been outplayed all year. Until it’s go-ahead drive in the final minutes, the Spartans had just 177 total yards and 11 first downs.

They were stopped three times on fourth-down tries and were forced to settle for Ian Levering’s 19-yard field goal when they were stopped short on third-and-goal from the 4 late in the first half. Levering’s kick made it 10-0.

Overall, Wyomisisng managed just 140 yards on 43 carries. It was stopped for losses on seven plays and held to 2 or less yards 13 times.

The Saints answered Levering’s field goal quickly, as Battle found a crease and went 52 yards for a touchdown with 4:26 left in the opening half. Sam Hobbs’ two-point run cut Wyo’s lead to 10-8.

The Spartans went ahead 7-0 with a nine-play, 46 yard drive capped in the final minute of the first quarter by Drew Eisenhower’s 6-yard run. The drive was kept alive when Ben Zechman zipped a pass to Ethan Brower, whose 16-yard gain gave Wyo a first down at the 8.

Battle rushed for 190 yards on 19 carries before being ejected in the final minute of the third quarter for fighting.

Ky Bradley’s 3-yard TD run gave Goretti a 14-10 lead with 2:01 left.

The Spartans went to the air to take the lead, with Zechman connecting on passes of 22 and 29 yards to Eisenhower and for 13 yards to Matt Kramer before finding McIntyre open on the left wing for a 10-yard score and 17-14 lead with 34 seconds left.

In last year’s meeting, the Saints scored on their opening drive, then not again as the Spartans rushed for 347 yards and allowed just 158 total yards, forcing a pair of turnovers and four punts.