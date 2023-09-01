This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

BOYERTOWN — Nathan Pashley caught two second-half touchdowns to lead Exeter to a 36-14 nonleague football win over Boyertown on Friday night.

Boyertown (1-1) scored the game’s first two touchdowns, and Exeter (2-0) didn’t get on the board until a second-quarter safety on a blocked punt.

The Eagles’ first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by quarterback Riley Martinez.

Pashley caught just two passes, but made them both count, finishing with 50 yards and two touchdowns between the two efforts. He also carried the ball once for 9 yards.

Martinez overcame two first-half interceptions by throwing for two touchdown passes in the second half. Martinez completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 167 yards. He also was intercepted three times.

The defense kept Exeter in the game by finding the quarterback and forcing and recovering a fumble. The Eagles finished with four sacks.

Exeter running back Zaymar Paschall also scored in the second half, carrying the ball six times for 43 yards and a touchdown.