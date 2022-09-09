This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELVERSON — Quarterback Evan Myers got off to a fast start Friday night, leading the Twin Valley Raiders to a 28-16 nonleague football win over Conrad Weiser in Elverson.

The Raiders opened up a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Myers scored the game’s first touchdown on a 15-yard run on Twin Valley’s opening drive.

Six minutes later, on its next possession, Twin Valley scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Myers to receiver Joshua Zolty. It was Zolty’s third catch of the drive.

Myers completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also ran four times for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

The Scouts got on the board in the second quarter on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Gingrich to receiver Joshua Miller.

Twin Valley’s Drew Engle returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders back up two scores.

Gingrich didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but his first two completions went for 72 yards and 49 yards. Big passing plays, including a 37-yarder to Luis Huertas, kept the Scouts in the game all night.

Conrad Weiser threatened to take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter, but Twin Valley’s Evan Johnson came up with an interception on his own 24-yard line.

Myers scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 13-yard run to finish off the Raiders’ ensuing drive.