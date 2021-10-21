The finish line is squarely in sight, as the 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are prepped and ready to go for their Week 9 conquests.

Friday’s penultimate slate features a first-place showdown in Section 2, plus key games galore in the other three section races, as squads continue to jockey for section crowns and playoff positioning.

One game has already been decided: Lebanon has forfeited Friday's Section 3 game to Donegal because of COVID-19 issues. The Indians picked up their sixth victory this season without having to play a game.

It’s getting chillier. The leaves are falling and whipping around in the breeze. And the football races are heating up. Ah, October.

Previewing Friday’s Week 9 clashes, with all games starting at 7 p.m. …

SECTION 1

Wilson (3-0 league, 5-3 overall) at Hempfield (2-1, 5-3): The Bulldogs are parked atop the section heap after the Black Knights booted Manheim Township a week ago to give the standings a facelift. Balance galore for Hempfield; the Knights are one of five teams in the league with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,242) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,323) so Wilson has to be ready for just about anything. The Bulldogs — who clinch no worse than a tie for section gold with a win here — have dominated this series with 15 wins in a row and a 37-10 advantage overall; Hempfield’s last win was 56-28 back in 2005. Key kids: Two dual-threat QB pilots under the spotlight in this showdown; Wilson’s Brad Hoffman (593 passing yards, 414 rushing yards, 14 total TD) rushed for 195 yards and two scores last week against Cedar Crest, and Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh (1,282 passing yards, 565 rushing yards, 16 total TD) can beat you with his arm and his feet. And this: Terrific defensive matchup here; Wilson (232 yards a game) is third and Hempfield (243 yards a game) is fourth in the league in team D, so this could be a slug-it-out, field-position, don’t-turn-it-over kind of a game. And if it comes down to special teams, it would behoove the Knights — who had no turnovers and no penalties last week vs. Township — not to kick the ball to Bulldogs’ return specialist Cam Jones, who is up to four punt-return touchdowns and two kickoff-return touchdowns this season, after getting one of each last week vs. Cedar Crest. He’s returned a punt for a TD in three straight games. … FYI: Harbaugh’s 565 rushing yards are second-most among L-L League quarterbacks, and his 130 keepers are most among L-L League signal-callers. In fact, Harbaugh is the only player in Section 1 — QB or otherwise — with 100 or more carries.

Manheim Township (2-1, 5-3) at McCaskey (0-3, 2-6): The Blue Streaks are suddenly looking up at Wilson, after being bounced out of a first-place tie last week when Hempfield KO’d Township. The Red Tornado’s slide hit five in a row last week when Penn Manor pulled out a late victory. The Streaks have won 10 in a row in the series, including a 56-14 victory last year. McCaskey’s last win was 17-14 back in 2010. Key kid: MT DB Asher Wolfe has 31 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups for the Streaks. His mission in this matchup: Slowing down McCaskey deep-threat WR Isaac Burks (22-460, 20.9 avg., 2 TD). And this: McCaskey has allowed 1,310 passing yards, third-most in the league. Now the Tornado must tangle with Township QB Hayden Johnson, who leads the league with 140 pass completions, and he’s third in the league in passing yards (1,638) and second in TD tosses (20). FYI: Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey feature story. … FYI: McCaskey’s Bobby Lischner feature story.

Cedar Crest (1-2, 3-4) at Penn Manor (1-2, 5-3): The Falcons put up a good fight, but fell to Wilson last week to dip another game back in the chase. The Comets did it again, winning for the fourth time this season with a late fourth-quarter drive to stun McCaskey and clinch their first non-losing season since 2014. Cedar Crest RB Aadyn Richards has back-to-back-to-back 100-yard rushing nights, and he’s at 338 yards with two scores — and a pair of defensive touchdowns — over that blistering 3-game clip. The Falcons are 3-0 in the series since coming back up from Section 2, including a 30-21 triumph last fall. Key kids: A pair of kickers to keep an eye on here; PM’s Peter Skiadas has been steady, and CC’s Benno Zacheri has three field goals, including a 26-yarder last week against Wilson. And this: Penn Manor has yielded 1,407 rushing yards, third-most in the league. The Comets must tighten that up against Richards, who is second among Section 1 backs with 566 rushing yards; he’s averaging 8.3 yards per pop with five TD bolts.

SECTION 2

Warwick (2-0, 4-3) at Cocalico (3-0, 5-3): Sole possession of first place will be on the line in Denver, where the Warriors will get back on the field after last week’s game against Solanco was called off because of coronavirus concerns. They’ll get an Eagles’ outfit that has won four of its last five games and features L-L League rushing leader Anthony Bourassa (165-1,395, 8.5 avg., league-best 19 TD runs) and an offense that has cranked out 2,474 rushing yards, No. 1 in the league. Warwick is giving up 181 rushing yards a game, by the way. The Warriors won 49-14 last fall — one year after Cocalico clipped Warwick 21-13 in an unforgettable D3-5A semifinal showdown. Key kid: Warwick QB Jack Reed (1,720 passing yards, second-most in the league, plus 14 TD throws) needs a clean game in the pocket. And this: Cocalico has given up 1,665 passing yards, most in the league, including 580 air yards in the last two games. That’s a bunch, and can’t happen here with Reed and his favorite targets — home-run hitters Cooper Eckert (league-leading 48 catches for a league-high 752 yards, 6 TD) and Ryan Fink (33-535, 5 TD) — coming to town.

Elizabethtown (0-3, 3-5) at Manheim Central (2-1, 7-1): The Bears will drag a 3-game slide to Manheim, where the Barons are licking their chops to remain with the lead pack after throttling rival Conestoga Valley 63-0 a week ago. Two red-hot quarterbacks squaring off here: In three section games, E-town QB Josh Rudy is 60-for-94 for 829 yards with seven TD tosses, and Central QB Judd Novak had three TD passes and two TD keepers last week against CV. Central has dominated the series with 13 wins in a row, including a 51-14 victory last year. E-town’s last win was 56-14 back in 2007 — on a drizzly, damp Monday night in E-town, if memory serves me correctly? Key kid: MC LB Kahlen Watt has five interceptions, and he’s returned three of those picks for touchdowns, including two last week against CV. And this: Central’s D is back up at No. 2 in the league, allowing 225 yards a game. The Barons have yielded a league-low 823 rushing yards — E-town has the third-fewest rushing yards in the league, by the way; the Bears prefer the air game — with 20 sacks and 16 takeaways.

Conestoga Valley (1-2, 3-5) at Solanco (0-2, 2-5): Back to the drawing board for the Buckskins, who need to flush last week’s result against Manheim Central — pronto — and get back to business. CV will be tasked with slowing down the Golden Mules’ rushing attack, as Solanco, looking to snap a 4-game slide, gets back at it after missing last week’s game vs. Warwick because of coronavirus issues. Refresher course: Solanco has 1,922 rushing yards — that’s 275 ground stripes a game — and a league-low 168 passing yards. CV’s D is giving up 179 rushing yards a game, and the Bucks will need a big wrap-and-tackle night against the powerful Mules, who should be raring and ready to kick after missing last week’s game. CV has won five games in a row in the series, including a 31-7 victory last fall. Solanco’s last win was 54-21 back in 2015. Key kid: Solanco RB-DB Josiah Forren (19.3 yards per carry, 3 TD runs, team-best 57 tackles, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) is having an all-star season for the Mules. And this: CV RB Nick Tran, the Bucks’ leading ball-carrier with 729 yards and 10 TD romps, was a DNP last week vs. Central. We’ll see if he gets back in there against Solanco.

SECTION 3

Ephrata (2-1, 5-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 7-1): The Mountaineers lost their grip on the section lead when Donegal tripped up Ephrata last week. As for the Pioneers, they’re cruising right along with seven straight wins, and a victory here would clinch no worse than a tie for section gold. One of L-S’s top priorities is curtailing Ephrata WR Jeremiah Knowles, who had a game for the ages last week vs. Donegal: He caught seven passes for 202 yards (29 yards per grab) with a trio of TD receptions, covering 40, 58 and 64 yards, respectively. Knowles also popped a kickoff return 88 yards for a fourth score. He’s up to 18 catches for 504 yards — averaging a league-best 28 yards per snag — with six TD receptions for the Mounts. Heads up, Pioneers’ D-backs. L-S has won five in a row in the series, including a 54-16 victory last year. The previous four meetings were Section 2 clashes dating back to 2012. Key kid: L-S LB Jackson Heeter (team-best 69 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery) must help the Pioneers’ D contain Ephrata whirling-dervish RB Andre Weidman (1,123 rushing yards, second-most in the league, on a league-leading 178 carries, 16 TD). And this: L-S is allowing just 211 yards a game, tops in the league, and the Pioneers have given up a league-low 95 points in eight games. FYI: Ephrata’s Andre Weidman feature story.

Garden Spot (1-1, 2-5) at Lancaster Catholic (1-2, 4-4): The Spartans gave L-S all it could handle early on before falling to the Pioneers last week to slide out of first place. The Crusaders snapped their 2-game slide in style, crunching Lebanon by a 71-8 count to remain in the chase for a D3-3A bid. LC QB Will Cranford was a show-stopper against the Cedars; he passed for 163 yards with two TD tosses and he rushed for 109 yards with a trio of TD keepers as the Crusaders put up 415 yards. Sparty Nation must be aware of Cranford’s dual-threat capabilities here. Garden Spot beat Catholic 31-8 last year, and the Spartans and the Crusaders split their series 1-1 when they were Section 2 foes back in 2014-15. That’s when Catholic was in the midst of playing in three different sections in a 6-year span. Remember that? Key kid: LC’s Mason McClair has truly been a jack-of-all trades contributor for Catholic; he’s rushed for 167 yards with two scores, he’s caught 24 passes for 383 yards with a trio of TD grabs, and he’s even 2-for-2 passing for 37 yards up top. And he’s one of the Crusaders’ top open-field defenders to boot. And this: Garden Spot K Walker Martin is up to 13 field goals this fall — including a league-best 47-yarder. The L-L League single-season record is 20 FG makes, by Manheim Township’s David Soldner back in 2007. That’s also the PIAA record for most field goals kicked in a single season. Speaking of top kickers … two of the best specialists in the state will be squaring off in this clash, with Martin and Catholic’s Daniel Mueller handling those duties. FYI: Garden Spot’s Walker Martin feature story. … FYI: Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller verbals to Villanova.

SECTION 4

Elco (2-1, 3-4) at Columbia (3-0, 6-1): The Raiders sashayed past Northern Lebanon last week to remain with the lead pack, and if they want to defend their section crown, this is a must-win game against the rip-roaring Crimson Tide, which is riding a 5-game winning streak. Columbia put up 62 points last week in a track meet against Annville-Cleona, and the Tide is closing in on its first section title since 2002; a win here clinches no worse than a tie for gold. Elco’s goal here: Limiting Columbia QB Robert Footman, who leads the league in passing yards (2,129), pass attempts (226) and TD tosses (23) as the Tide averages a league-best 448 yards a game. Footman burned A-C for 283 passing yards with four TD strikes and another two TD keepers last week. Elco has dominated the series with nine wins in a row, including a 42-13 victory last year. Columbia’s last win: 34-7 back in 2011. Key kid: Columbia absolutely, positively can’t let Elco hammer RB Luke Williams (994 rushing yards, third-most in the league, 9 TD) dominate; he galloped for 266 yards with two scores last week against NL. And this: Elco’s Cole Thomas leads all L-L League quarterbacks with 635 rushing yards and 12 TD keepers. FYI: Columbia’s Robert Footman feature story.

Annville-Cleona (2-1, 3-4) at Octorara (2-1, 6-2): The Dutchmen came up short in a 62-48 scoreboard-popping setback last week against Columbia, but once again, A-C flashed a dastardly rushing attack with 415 ground stripes. The Braves — who received a forfeit victory over Pequea Valley after last week’s game was canned because of coronavirus concerns at PV — are directly on the cut-line in the D3-4A race, and need a victory here to remain in the chase for a postseason bid. Octorara refresher course: The Braves own the league’s third-ranked offense at 414 yards a game, and QB Weston Stoltzfus (1,071 passing yards, 0 picks, 288 rushing yards, 23 total TD) is the igniter. A-C leads the series 2-1; Octorara won 41-13 last year. Key kid: Dutchmen RB Rogan Harter (63-832, 9 TD) is averaging a spiffy 13.2 yards a carry; Octorara’s D can’t let him break free. Harter torched Columbia for 241 yards and four TD sprints last week. And this: A-C has 2,202 rushing yards, second-most in the league. FYI: A-C’s Alex Long feature story. … FYI: Octorara’s Mike Trainor feature story.

Northern Lebanon (0-3, 3-5) at Pequea Valley (0-3, 1-6): The Vikings hung tough with Elco last week, but they’ll lug a 4-game slide to Kinzers to face a Braves’ squad that missed last week’s “Battle of the Braves” rivalry game against Octorara because of coronavirus issues. Someone is getting their first section victory here, and that’s a good thing. PV must limit NL QB Ethan Ebersole; he went up top for 272 yards with four TD throws last week vs. Elco. Kayden Clark caught six of those passes for 154 yards with two TD grabs, so it could be a busy night for the Braves’ secondary. PV won 14-0 last fall, snapping the Braves’ 26-game losing streak, so the Vikings are looking for some payback in the rematch. Key kid: NL LB Kalani Adams (14 tackles, 3 hits for losses last week vs. Elco) continues to pile up sticks. He’s been a monster. And this: PV is at 211 yards a game, least in the league, and the Braves will face a Vikings’ defensive unit that has yielded 1,746 rushing yards, second-most in the league. FYI: Northern Lebanon’s Kalani Adams feature story.

