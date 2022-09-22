Believe it or not, the 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will hit the midway point of their regular-season schedules on Friday, with the Week 5 games on tap.

And there’s plenty to like on Friday’s slate, including a trophy game between a pair of old-school rivals; Hempfield visits Manheim Township with the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy up for grabs.

Two more must-see games to circle: Warwick at Manheim Central in a Section 2 battle royale, and Lampeter-Strasburg will welcome Cocalico in a Section 4 bash, as the Barons, Exeter, Elizabethtown, Wyomissing, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg all look to remain unbeaten.

Previewing the complete Week 5 slate, with all 19 games starting Friday at 7 p.m. …

SECTION 1

Hempfield (1-0 league, 3-1 overall) at Manheim Township (0-0, 3-1): The Black Knights snapped the Blue Streaks' 7-0 run in Kurjiaka trophy matchups last fall with a 17-14 victory, and Hempfield, fresh off a defensive-minded win over McCaskey, must tame a red-hot Township crew that has won three games in a row heading into their section opener. Never any love lost in this rivalry, and now there’s a shiny trophy waiting at midfield at the end of the night. … Key stat: MT QB Hayden Johnson leads the league with 92 pass completions, and his 1,012 passing yards are second-most in the league, as the Streaks have not been shy about going up top early and often; Township has 290 rushing yards, third-fewest among Section 1 outfits. … Key kid: MT DE Eli Rodriguez (16 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked punt) has to help keep the pressure on Hempfield signal-callers Jackson Landis and Cody Gehres, who have both taken ample snaps so far this season. … And this: A key game in the D3 power ratings chase, as Hempfield enters at No. 2 and Township at No. 3 in the 6A rankings. Cumberland Valley is No. 1 there.

Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-2) at Wilson (1-0, 3-1): The Falcons are looking for some firmer footing after being held to 9 points in a loss at Penn Manor last week. The Bulldogs are sailing right along with three straight victories, and in last week’s romp over Reading, Cam Jones returned two punts for touchdowns. All Wilson in this series; the Bulldogs lead the Falcons 48-4-1. … Key stat: Jones has returned 10 kickoffs/punts for touchdowns in his prep career, including three punt-return scores already this season — two last week vs. Reading. Friendly reminder to the Falcons’ special teams units that it’s probably not a very wise idea to kick the ball to Jones. … Key kid: CC QB Jay Huber leads the league with 130 pass attempts, so Wilson’s blitz-D must rattle him and keep him guessing in the pocket.

Reading (0-1, 2-2) at Penn Manor (1-0, 2-2): The Red Knights are looking to get back on track after being tripped up by Wilson last week. The Comets got a quick jump in section play with a win over Cedar Crest. Reading leads the series 13-3, but this is the first time these teams will clash since 2009; the Knights lead the Comets 3-2 in their last five matchups dating back to 2005. … Key stat: Reading QB Amier Burdine leads all L-L League signal-callers with 354 rushing yards. … Key kid: PM TE-DE Dhamir Wesley had three catches, including a 21-yard TD snag, and he broke up five passes in the Comets’ win over Cedar Crest. He’s a matchup nightmare off the edge for Reading.

SECTION 2

Warwick (1-0, 2-2) at Manheim Central (0-0, 4-0): After not beating the Barons since 1983, the Warriors have ripped off four straight victories in this juicy backyard rivalry series, including a buzzer-beater D3-5A playoff win in 2019. Central was 6-0 before falling to Warwick last fall, and the Barons, Warriors and Cocalico ended up sharing the Section 2 championship. Central roared through its nonleague slate with some funky offensive numbers; the Barons are averaging 438.5 yards a game, No. 2 in the league. Warwick has won two straight after a wobbly 0-2 start. Huge leg-up in the section race for the winner here. … Key stat: Central’s D has 11 takeaways, nine sacks and seven interceptions. … Key kid: Warwick WR Brendon Snyder leads the league with 26 receptions. MC D-backs — including wily vet safety men Landon McGallicher and Bode Sipel — should have a busy night on Friday. … And this: Central heads into this game at No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings.

Exeter (1-0, 4-0) at Lebanon (0-1, 0-4): The Eagles are the reigning D3-5A champs, they’re undefeated, they toppled Governor Mifflin on the road last week, and they’ve allowed a league-low 27 points with two shutout victories. The Cedars have dropped 16 games in a row and are jonesing for any kind of momentum moving forward. Exeter is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Eagles were 11-0 before falling in the D3 playoffs to Cumberland Valley. … Key stat: Exeter’s D is allowing 197.5 yards per game, third-best in the league. … Key kid: Lebanon QB Brandyn Castro got his first extended varsity time behind center last week vs. Muhlenberg, and he responded, throwing for 205 yards with three TD strikes. How will the Cedars fare against Exeter’s air-tight D in this clash? That is the question.

Governor Mifflin (0-1, 1-3) at Muhlenberg (1-0, 2-2): The Mustangs are 1-3 for the first time since 2015, and they must curtail Muhls’ RB Giovanni Cavanna, who scooted for 244 yards with four TD runs and a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD last week in a win over Lebanon. Mifflin has a cozy 43-18-2 lead in the series, including a 49-0 triumph last fall. … Key stat: Cavanna is averaging 10.9 yards per carry. He will challenge Mifflin’s D. … Key kid: GM RB Ayden Martin has been dealing with a nagging injury for the Mustangs. He showed signs of breaking out last week vs. Exeter, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. If Mifflin can get him on track and motoring off the edge on pitch plays, look out.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown (0-0, 4-0) at Twin Valley (1-0, 3-1): The scalding-hot Bears are averaging a league-best 506 yards a game, and they punched it into overdrive in their nonleague slate. They’ll get a tricky road test against the Raiders, who have won two in a row — including their section opener against Fleetwood — and have a penchant for their rushing attack, with 966 ground stripes. E-town is 4-0 for the first time since 2008. … Key stat: E-town QB Josh Rudy leads the league in passing yards (1,088) and TD passes (11) and WR Braden Cummings leads the league in receiving yards (610), TD receptions (10) and yards per catch (26.5). … Key kid: TV QB Evan Myers has to be a game-manager in this clash; the Raiders can’t turn the ball over and give it back to E-town’s piping-hot offense, which has amassed a league-best 1,150 passing yards. Conversely, TV is allowing 355 yards a game, and that’s the most among Section 3 squads. … And this: E-town is No. 2 — behind top-ranked Solanco — in the D3-5A power ratings.

Fleetwood (0-1, 2-2) at Garden Spot (1-0, 3-1): The Tigers’ D will be tested by the Spartans’ fun-and-gun O, which is cranking out 402.5 yards a game with 931 aerial bombardment yards. You can’t get too far behind in this race, so consider this a mid-season must-win for Fleetwood. … Key stat: Sparty Nation’s D has 44 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, 17 QB hurries and 13 takeaways. Hit-machine DT Tyler Hurst is up to 16 sticks for losses with four sacks, 10 QB hurries and four forced fumbles. Safe to say Fleetwood’s O-line must get a body (or two) on him. … Key kid: Tigers’ WR Mason Musitano (17-242, 14.2 yards per catch) has five TD grabs. He’ll keep the Spartans’ secondary busy.

Ephrata (0-1, 2-2) at Daniel Boone (0-1, 1-3): Two teams still searching for their identities in this showdown, and the winner jumps back with the leaders in this race, which is shaping up to be a real thriller. The Mountaineers need to get RB Andre Weidman on track, while defending DB RB Ethan Kryman. May the best rush D win this clash. … Key stat: After bolting for 287 yards with a pair of TD runs in the first two games, Weidman — a 1,400-yard rusher last fall — has been held to 54 yards on 24 carries (2.3 yards per tote) in the last two games. Odd seeing him go through a little funk like this. Weidman is certainly due to bust out here. … Key kid: Ephrata DB Jeremiah Knowles has three picks, a pass breakup and a team-best 44 tackles. He can cheat up to help the Mounts’ D contain Kryman. … And this: Ephrata and Boone just met in a nonleague game last year; the Blazers won 33-14 in Ephrata. It was their first ever meeting.

SECTION 4

Cocalico (1-0, 2-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 3-1): Longtime Section 2 foes will collide in Lampeter, with a couple of high-caliber rushing attacks on display. The Eagles have amassed a league-best 1,437 rushing yards — including 555 stripes on the ground last week in a win over Octorara — but they’ll face a razor-sharp Pioneers’ defense, which has pitched two shutouts in the last three games, and L-S has outscored its foes 124-7 over that dominating clip. … Key stat: L-S is allowing 171 yards a game, fewest in the league. The Pioneers were No. 1 in the league in team D in 2021, and they’ve picked up right where they left off. … Key kid: L-S LB Jackson Heeter, who had 90-plus tackles for the Pioneers last fall, has 34 stops, six for losses and three sacks through four games. … And this: Cocalico and L-S didn’t meet in the last scheduling cycle because the Pioneers played down in Section 3. In their 10 meetings as Section 2 rivals from 2010-19, Cocalico and L-S split their series 5-5. The Eagles won the last three matchups, from 2017-19, outscoring the Pioneers 155-57 over that clip, including a wild 62-23 victory in 2018. L-S won the previous three games, from 2014-16, including a 42-0 dub in 2014.

Wyomissing (1-0, 4-0) at Elco (0-1, 3-1): The Spartans took Berks Catholic’s best punch last week — the Saints had a 10-7 lead at the half — before rallying valiantly for a victory in the “Backyard Brawl” bash. They’ll get a snake-bit Raiders’ outfit that suffered a gut-punch setback last Saturday at Conrad Weiser, which pulled off a late-game comeback to stun Elco. Just the second meeting for the Spartans and the Raiders; Wyo blanked Elco 28-0 in the 2001 D3-2A title game. Wyo is 46-3 in its last 49 games, and will bring a 31-game regular-season unbeaten streak to Myerstown. … Key stat: Wyo is averaging 400 yards a game, fifth-best in the league, with 1,290 rushing yards, third-most in the league. The Spartans are also No. 2 in the league, giving up just 178.8 yards a game, and they’ve yielded a league-low 210 passing yards. Not that Elco is going to air it out very much. … Key kids: Three talented backs to watch in this clash: Wyo’s Drew Eisenhower is averaging a league-best 14.0 yards per carry and backfield mate Charlie McIntyre is at 13.5 yards per carry, while Elco RB Jake Williams leads all Section 4 backs with 771 rushing yards — including a glittering 199-yard, 2-TD effort last Saturday vs. Conrad Weiser. Williams has helped the Raiders crank out 1,038 rushing yards, fifth-most in the league.

Donegal (0-1, 1-3) at Berks Catholic (0-1, 0-4): Despite throwing everything but the kitchen sink at rival Wyomissing in the “Backyard Brawl” throw-down last week, the Saints are 0-4 for the first time in program history, dating back to 2010, and the Indians, who are coping with some injuries to some key kids, are also looking to push some right buttons and get some things figured out. The loser here could dip two games behind in the race, and you don’t want to do that in Section 4. These teams have clashed once before; BC beat Donegal 35-14 when the teams added a game on the fly at the tail end of the beleaguered, coronavirus-affected 2020 season. … Key stat: Berks Catholic is giving up 417.3 yards a game, most in the league. In fact, the Saints are the only L-L League squad giving up 400-plus yards per outing. They could use a big defensive effort in this battle of old-school Wing-T offenses. … Key kid: Donegal LB Noah Rohrer (45 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) has to help keep BC RB Josiah Jordan (64-354, 5 TD) under wraps. He’s had back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts. … And this: Berks Catholic’s first four opponents — Loyalsock (3-1), Executive Education Charter (3-1), Pope John Paul II (4-0) and Wyomissing (4-0) — are a combined 14-2. Hence some slippery sledding for the Saints out of the gates.

Conrad Weiser (1-0, 2-2) at Octorara (0-1, 1-3): Some serious momentum for the Scouts, who pulled off an amazing comeback last week against Elco, getting a late TD and ensuing 2-point pass in the waning seconds for a stirring victory over the Raiders. Elco had just put together a fantastic 95-yard, 10-minute drive for the go-ahead score, but Weiser punched right back in electrifying fashion. QB Donovan Gingrich threw the late TD pass and the 2-point pass; WR Trey Dianna caught them both, and Weiser won it. Octorara, which gave up 555 rushing yards in a setback against Cocalico last week, has yielded 1,124 yards on the ground, most in the league, and they’ll have to tame Weiser’s bubbling-hot offense, with Gingrich at the wheels. … Key stat: Weiser has yielded 754 passing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: CW DB Luis Huertas has two of the Scouts’ six interceptions.

SECTION 5

Northern Lebanon (1-0, 2-2) at Lancaster Catholic (1-0, 4-0): The Vikings have won two games in a row behind the fancy passing combo of QB Grady Stichler and WR Moises Gonzalez. Now NL’s D will be tested by the undefeated Crusaders, who have ridden a balanced attack to four straight wins. Catholic is 3-1 in the last four meetings vs. NL, including a 63-0 win in 2019. Catholic is 4-0 for the first time since 2019, and the Crusaders are angling for their first 5-0 getaway since they were 10-0 in 2018 before falling in the D3 playoffs. … Key stat: Catholic has given up 315 rushing yards, fewest in the league. Conversely, NL has rushed for 207 yards, third-fewest in the league. … Key kid: LC WR Jaevon Parker (13-279, 21.5 yards per catch, 4 TD) will try and stretch the Vikes’ defense. Beware, NL DB’s. Parker has also been slippery in special teams, with a kickoff return for a TD. … And this: Catholic will go into Week 5 at No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings.

Columbia (0-1, 2-2) at Annville-Cleona (0-1, 2-2): A pair of squads looking to get back on track — and pick up a much-needed section victory — after tough league-opening losses last week, the Crimson Tide against Lancaster Catholic and the Dutchmen against rampaging Hamburg. Columbia’s D will be under the spotlight in this clash; the Tide is allowing just 206 yards a game, fourth-best in the league, but A-C has gouged out 1,322 rushing yards, second-most in the league, including a league-best 810 yards from RB Phoenix Music. … Key stat: Music has taken the rock a league-high 109 times. He’s averaging 7.4 yards per carry with 10 TD runs. Columbia simply can’t let him run wild, as the Tide must tame a Dutchmen O averaging 401.5 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. … Key kid: Tide WR Dominic Diaz-Ellis (12-306, 25.5 yards per catch, 2 TD) has been a home-run hitter on the flanks for Columbia. A-C D-backs can’t let him roam free. No secret here: The Tide prefers the airways; Columbia has a league-low 104 rushing yards. … And this: Columbia is at No. 2 — behind top-ranked Camp Hill — in the D3-2A power ratings.

Kutztown (0-1, 1-3) at Hamburg (1-0, 4-0): The Cougars’ top priority here is curtailing Hawks’ RB Pierce Mason, who zoomed for 277 yards with five TD runs last week against Annville-Cleona, and he owns a league-best 14 TD runs with 16 total trips into the end zone. Mason has been unstoppable. Hamburg leads this longtime series 36-10, including an escape-job 47-34 win last year. The Hawks are 4-0 for the first time since a 6-0 getaway back in 2006. … Key stat: Hamburg has scored 216 points, most in the league, and is averaging 54 points a game, tops among all District 3 squads. … Key kid: All 11 of them lined up on defense for Kutztown. Their mission: Slowing down Mason and the Hawks’ blistering-hot offense, which has produced 1,095 rushing yards, fourth-most in the league. Kutztown’s D is allowing 239 yards a game, third-best among Section 5 teams, and the Cougars have yielded 293 passing yards, second-fewest among Section 5 outfits.

Schuylkill Valley (1-0, 2-2) at Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-4): The Panthers picked up a much-needed win against Kutztown last week for a 1-0 jump in this race. The Braves, meanwhile, are still looking for that adrenaline shot to get their O cranking. Third meeting between these teams; PV won 14-13 in 2016 and SV won 34-6 in 2017. … Key stat: PV has rushed for 184 yards, second-fewest in the league, and is averaging 104.5 yards per game, fewest in the circuit. … Key kid: SV RB Dom Giuffre (63-462, 7.3 yards per carry, 5 TD) has been tough to tackle. PV’s D will have to lock down on Giuffre and not let him shake free.

NONLEAGUE

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (2-2) at McCaskey (1-3): The Colonials, out of the Suburban One American Conference, will gas up the bus and make the trek to Tornado Alley, and three of their four games so far — interestingly — have been shutouts. P-W lost to Central Bucks South 21-0, but its two wins are both via whitewash: 35-0 over Methacton and 49-0 over Quakertown. So the Colonials’ D has been getting the job done. McCaskey has dropped three games in a row and its offense has been stuck in neutral; the Tornado could certainly use a jolt against P-dub. … Key stat: McCaskey has surrendered 160 points, most in the league. Since an exhilarating 30-24 OT Week 1 win at Bartram in Philadelphia, the Tornado has been outscored 136-28. … Key kid: McCaskey LB Xavier Gates (team-best 25 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble) has been making sticks for the Tornado.

Solanco (4-0) at Conestoga Valley (2-2): Former longtime Section 2 foes will square off in Witmer, where the Buckskins will try and hand the Golden Mules, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2018, their first loss. All systems are go for Solanco, which has found different ways to win — while continuing to dominate up front and on the ground. CV RB Nick Tran (495 yards, 5 TD) has been steady. But the Bucks will need a big rush-D effort in this showdown against the Mules’ vaunted triple-option attack. CV won five games in a row in this series before Solanco grabbed a 37-0 victory last fall. … Key stat: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger has rushed for 278 yards, second-most among signal-callers in the league. CV’s D can’t bite on the Mules’ pitch plays and chase the wrong guy. Mellinger has been making all the right reads so far. … Key kid: CV DE Wyatt Wolgemuth (18 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack, 1 INT) has to be active off the edge and keep an eye on Mellinger’s triple-option intricacies. … And this: As mentioned, Solanco is No. 1 in the D3-5A power ratings ahead of E-town. Exeter is No. 4 on that list.

