Lancaster-Lebanon League newcomer Muhlenberg may be one of the youngest teams in the freshly expanded league, but the Muhls don’t want their inexperience to define them as they prepare for the season.

Muhlenberg is in the loaded, new-look Section Two, one of the three Berks County league teams to join, alongside Governor Mifflin and Exeter.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” coach John Lorchak said of joining the L-L League this season. “The level of competition is going to be very high.”

This is Lorchak’s third season leading Muhlenberg, and it's been tough sledding for him and the Muhls, having posted a 1-16 record over the last two seasons.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: John Lorchak (third season, 1-16) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-4 • 2021 results: 1-9 (1-4 Berks) • Key players returning: TE-DE Mehki Adonis, C-LB Tucker Bellanca, WR-DB Giovanni Cavanna.

Muhlenberg, which finished fifth in Section One of the Berks League with a record of 1-9 last season, lost a combined 16 starters; eight on both sides of the ball — including second team all-section running back Aaron Shuker, who rushed for 596 yards and tallied four touchdowns in his senior season. The Muhls also lost all-section linebacker Brodie Fassen.

The Muhls have only three starters on both sides of the ball returning. Simply put, there will be plenty of starting positions with new faces this season.

About the offense

Muhlenberg runs a spread offense and will look to utilize returning all-section honorable mention Giovanni Cavanna at wideout. Cavanna understands that he will be looked upon to take on a leadership role as one of the few returning starters.

“It’s pretty important to show our younger athletes how to step up and take that role,” he said.

Cavanna is a key cog in Muhlenberg’s offensive operations, as its biggest strength is its receiving core. He finished 11th in receiving in the Berks League last season for the Muhls, posting 199 yards and averaging 9.5 yards per reception, and he’s ready for a big increase in playing time this season.

Along with Cavanna, junior Luis Alicea also returns at wideout. Mekhi Adonis is another returning piece for the Muhls at tight end. Second team all-section center Tucker Bellanca will lead the Muhls on the O-line. Bellanca puts an emphasis on hard work, something that Muhlenberg will use as a motto as it looks ahead to the new season.

“I think leading by example is very important,” Bellanca said. “I always try to go 100 percent in everything we do to show that hard work pays off.”

“These younger guys, they look up to us,” senior quarterback Drew Fidler said. “They work really hard, they want to turn this program around.”

About the defense

The Muhls line up in a 4-4 set. Their biggest strength on defense is their secondary, but they’ll have to improve the defensive line, especially being in a tough Section Two.

Linebacker Bellanca, defensive end Adonis and defensive back Cavanna are the returning starters here, and the gaps in the defense, like the offense, will need to be filled.

Final word

It will be a process for the Muhls this fall. There will be some shifting of players in different roles. But with open spots comes competition, and there will be plenty of that as Muhlenberg revs up for the season.