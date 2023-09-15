LEBANON — In a battle of winless football teams on Friday night, Muhlenberg escaped with a 13-7 win over Lebanon in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener for both teams.

Tied 7-7 at the break, the Muhls (1-0 L-L, 1-3 overall) scored the game-winning touchdown with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Facing a fourth-and-14 from the Lebanon 42 as the period got underway, junior quarterback Aaden Lopez hit senior Isiah Dodson for a 31-yard completion down the right side. Three plays later, Lopez bounced to his right on the quarterback keeper for a 5-yard touchdown run to cap a 14-play, 64-yard drive that spanned 7:07 of the second half.

With Lebanon’s winless skid set to hit 26 games, the Cedars (0-1, 0-4) had two possessions in the fourth quarter to try and snap it. But the first stalled out near midfield and ended with a punt and their final drive, ended after one play when Jeffrie Collado intercepted Paul Trace at the Lebanon 32.

Turning point

Tied at 7, Lebanon had the ball to start the second half and drove down to the Muhls’ 16. Trace hit Malachi Briddell for a 16-yard touchdown that was called back by an ineligible receiver downfield. Between a penalty and run, the Cedars lost 20 yards on the next two plays and ended up punting — the Muhls scored on their next drive.

Star of the game

Lopez was 11-for-23 for 119 yards and 1 passing touchdown, and also had 11 carries for 70 yards.

Key statistic

Lebanon entered the game allowing nearly 400 yards of offense per game — the Cedars held Muhlenberg to 239 yards and just 13 points — easily their best defensive performance of the season.

Up next

Lebanon visits Exeter while Muhlenberg travels to Governor Mifflin.