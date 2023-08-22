The Muhlenberg Muhls look to take another step forward for their football program in 2023, instilling a culture and injecting some rejuvenation into a side that last season finished last in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two hunt.

Muhlenberg’s biggest loss on offense from 2022 is undoubtedly running back Gio Cavanna, who rushed for 1,000 yards last season.

“Gio is a once-in-a-career player,” Muhlenberg coach John Lorchak said Aug. 4 at L-L Media Day in Lancaster. “He was a great mentor for this team. He made a huge impact to the culture.”

Along with Cavanna, Muhlenberg also lost running back Tito Cruz and quarterback Drew Fidler.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: John Lorchak (fourth season, 3-24) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 2-8 (1-5 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Kyle Archie, C-DT Tucker Bellanca, TE-LB Wes Clemison, WR-DB Javien Cruz, WR Isaiah Dodson, OT-DE Samson Evans, OT Tony Ferreira, QB Aaden Lopez, WR-K-P Rudy Maduena, RB-LB-KR Michael Miller, OT Robert Mogel, TE-LB Jesus Ostos, OG-DT Zavier Otero, RB Jacob Torok.

However, the Muhls retain a strong receiving corps — something they see as a bright spot going into the season — along with a decent number of their offensive linemen, including senior Tucker Bellanca, who had a wonderful 2022 campaign.

“Being smart, using angles. Using double-teams effectively. That's how we must compete,” said Bellanca, who earned an 85% blocking grade in 2022.

Muhlenberg is undersized on the O-line, but the Muhls are smart. Lorchak believes that their intelligence will allow them to compete with some of the bigger defensive lines the Muhls will run into in Section Two.

Michael Miller, who had an impressive season last fall as a freshman, did a little bit of everything for Muhlenberg in 2022. He is coming off a ninth-grade season in which he had three interceptions and five sacks on defense, and averaged almost 8 yards per carry in limited backfield time on offense. Oh, and he also delivered an 80-yard kick-off return for a TD. He’s an athlete.

Miller should see more time in a more defined role, and Lorchak speaks highly of him.

“Everyone knows about Mike’s athleticism,” Lorchak said. “He's very mature for a sophomore. A gladiator of competitiveness.”

And Miller’s focus for this fall?

“I want to contribute and lead,” he said. “I just want to win. Wherever the team needs me, I’ll be there.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Octorara Sept. 1: at Reading (Albright College’s Shirk Stadium) Sept. 8: at Daniel Boone Sept. 15: at Lebanon Sept. 22: at Governor Mifflin Sept. 29: Manheim Central Oct. 6: Exeter Oct. 13: at Warwick Oct. 20: Ephrata Oct. 27: Conestoga Valley

Muhlenberg’s offense has undergone some changes since last season, and the combination of personnel and a switch to running the spread will lead to a game-plan Lorchak called “not as one-dimensional.”

Defensively, Lorchak is excited about his linebacker crew. He also mentioned that Miller will have full-time reps as an outside linebacker and safety.

One of the more intriguing things about the Muhls outside of the playbook is how they are continuing to try and grow their team culture.

“There has been a better focus — a collective want to win,” Lorchak said.

Excitement is swirling around Muhlenberg's locker room as the team revs up for the new season. Lorchak likes his current group of guys, and the entire team seems to have bought in this year. Muhlenberg has a chance to get started quickly before it runs into the decidedly tough sectional stretch of Governor Mifflin, Manheim Central, Exeter and Warwick near the mid-season mark.

It’ll be a year of growth, but these Muhls want to push the program forward even more.