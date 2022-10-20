Week One Football 001.jpg
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

1. Two high-octane offenses in the spotlight on Friday, when Elizabethtown welcomes Garden Spot for a must-see Section 3 encounter. Should be plenty of crooked stats and scoreboard updates in this showdown, as the Bears and the Spartans — oh my — will both come into this tilt averaging 400-plus yards a game. Garden Spot’s to-do list includes slowing down E-town’s fancy passing attack, as Bears’ QB Josh Rudy leads the league in passing yards (2,253) and TD tosses (23). He can beat you deep, and E-town can beat you with a seemingly endless array of jet sweep/shuffle passes, with Braden Cummings (45-1,192, 26.5 yards per catch, 15 TD), Cade Capello (36-411, 4 TD) and Brady Breault (35-482, 1 TD) all doing damage in space. Should mean a busy night for Spartans’ DB performers, so keep an eye on this bunch: Safeties Austin Hurst (24 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 INT) and Zac Nagle (19 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 6 pass breakups) and cover-corners Nick Gleason (19 tackles, 2 INT, 2 pass breakups) and Trenton Hoober (12 tackles, 3 pass breakups) will have their hands full with E-town’s pass-catchers. They can’t get toasted. Or else.

2. Conrad Weiser has done most of its O damage via the pass this fall, and the Scouts feature a home-run-hitting 1-2 flank punch of wideouts Trey Dianna (26-372, 4 TD) and Josh Miller (22-303, 3 TD). Those two have been Donovan Gingrich’s favorite targets, as he’s thrown for 1,148 yards with nine TD strikes. Tricky test on Friday for that crew when Weiser takes on Lampeter-Strasburg, which has won seven straight and shares the Section 4 lead with Wyomissing. You might know Pioneers’ standouts Hunter Hildenbrand and Dean Herr from their pass-catching prowess; they combined for five TD grabs last week in L-S’s win over Elco. But they’ve also been stingy on D from their secondary spots. And you can be sure they’ll have their eyes peeled on Dianna and Miller on Friday. Hildenbrand (29 tackles, 3 for losses, 5 INT, 5 pass breakups) and Herr (7 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT) have combined for seven of L-S’s 10 interceptions; it’s been tough to pass against the Pioneers through eight weeks. Weiser will certainly give it a shot on Friday. We’ll see if Hildenbrand and Herr will have something to say about that, as L-S will flash the second-ranked defense in the league.

3. Three kids Manheim Central must keep tabs on Friday when Governor Mifflin comes to town for a Section 2 tussle: QB/pitch-man Delsin McNeil, FB Brandon Jones and scat-back Ayden Martin make the Mustangs’ Veer tick. McNeil is the decision-maker. Jones is riding a hot streak; he had a 26-yard TD romp in a win over Lebanon last week, and two weeks ago vs. Conestoga Valley, he rumbled for 131 yards on 10 takes with a couple of TD runs. Martin, finally healthy after battling through a nagging early-season injury, has found his groove; in the last two games, the Monmouth commit has rushed for 133 yards on just six carries (21.8 yards per pop) with a TD run and a punt-return TD. The Barons can’t let McNeil make good reads. If Central decides to take the spy route on Mifflin’s shifty QB, the Barons have a couple of wily-vet safeties who could spend the evening cheating up in the box to keep him guessing: Bode Sipel (27 tackles, 2 INT) and Landon McGallicher (14 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) know their way around a secondary. And they could help Central bottle up the Mustangs’ rush attack.

