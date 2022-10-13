From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 8 action is right around the bend, and here are some more preview items to get you jacked-up for Friday’s games:

1. Conestoga Valley heads to Manheim Central, as the Buckskins and the Barons will knock heads for the umpteenth time as Section 2 foes. These two have been locking horns since the early days of the league, and they’ll renew their long-standing rivalry on Friday. CV is riding a 2-game winning streak, and the Bucks are very much in the conversation for a D3-5A playoff bid. They’ve spent the season under rookie skipper Jon Scepanski playing for their fallen friends, and CV has used that as motivation for four wins and a path to the playoffs if the Bucks can stay hot. They’ll get a boiling-hot Barons’ outfit that is 7-0 and shares the Section 2 lead with undefeated Exeter, and Central’s offense has been on a scoring binge, with 153 points combined the last two weeks. CV’s D will be zeroed in on slowing down Central QB Zac Hahn (league-best 20 TD throws) and RB Brycen Armold (1,069 yards, 18 TD runs). A trio of Bucks’ defensive stalwarts to watch in this clash: LB Robby Swift (67 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 forced fumble), safety-man Nick Tran (46 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles) and D-end Wyatt Wolgemuth (29 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries) must all apply pressure and wrap and tackle like never before. Tran must also help out in pass coverage and try and limit Central WR Aaron Enterline, a true home-run hitter with 16 catches for 570 yards (a dizzying 35.6 yards per grab) with eight TD snags. Barons and Bucks, just like old times.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Exeter at Hempfield on Friday, and those two are a combined 13-1 and on the 2-line in their respective D3 power-point races, the Eagles in 5A and the Black Knights in 6A. Exeter won the 5A bracket last year; Hempfield was a semifinalist in 6A. And they’re both atop their respective section standings with three games to go. No matter how you slice it or dice it, this is one of the biggest games in the state this week. We’ll give a shout-out to Exeter’s defense in this nugget; the Eagles have a pair of shutouts, they’ve allowed the second-fewest points in the league, and they own the fourth-ranked D in the L-L League. They’ve been stingy, to say the least. This 4-pack of Exeter defenders have been razor-sharp, and they’ll need another big performance vs. Hempfield: LB Lucas Palange (47 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 QB hurry, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble), DT Kyle Lash (29 tackles, 7 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery), LB Jonathan Martin (34 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks, 8 QB hurries, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles) and DT Anthony Caccese (19 tackles, 11 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) have been dynamite. This game has grudge-match written all over it. Defense has been the calling card for both of these squads. Hempfield edged Exeter 17-14 in a nonleague clash last fall. Gotta believe this one will be just as close. Eagles at Knights. Don’t miss this one.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Wilson has never lost to Penn Manor in a varsity tackle football game. Like, ever. The Bulldogs are 30-0 all-time vs. the Comets, but throw the record out the window on Friday because both of these squads are now in a do-or-die race for a coveted D3-6A playoff invite. With Wilson set to invade Millersville on Friday, the Bulldogs are at No. 7 and the Comets are at No. 8 in the D3-6A power ratings. The top eight teams get a bid, and Wilson and PM are teetering right around the cut-line with three games to go. And you know the Bulldogs — who made it to the 6A finale last fall, falling to Harrisburg in the title game — will be spitting fire on Friday after losing grip on first place in the Section 1 hunt last week when Hempfield rallied for a late win in West Lawn. Shifty dual-threat PM QB Eli Warfel makes the Comets’ O tick. Will Wilson spy him, perhaps? A good candidate might be ball-hawker Nate Capitano, who has 25 tackles, three picks, a fumble recovery and a trio of pass breakups for the Bulldogs. He has a real nose for the ball, and he’ll have Warfel in his cross-hairs on Friday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage