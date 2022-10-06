From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Is it still raining? More Week 7 goodies here:

1. Penn Manor will try and punch it right back into gear Friday when Daniel Boone pays a visit to Millersville for a nonleague scrap. The Comets lost grip on their spot atop the Section 1 standings last week when Hempfield pinned a 34-7 L on the Comets in the Battle of 462 traveling trophy game. Penn Manor is now dangling on the 10-line in the D3-6A power ratings, so the Comets will need a fast finish to remain in line for a postseason bid. Their stretch drive starts now, and they’ll get a Boone team that has dropped three in a row, and saw talented RB Ethan Kryman (492 yards, 3 TD) go down with an upper-body injury last week in the Blazers’ setback against undefeated Elizabethtown. If Kryman can’t go Friday, RB Caden Tolosky (249 yards, 2 TD) and QB Dean Rotter (167 yards, 3 TD) have had success running the ball, and they’ll face a PM D that has yielded 1,081 rushing yards — 182 last week to Hempfield’s Grant Hoover. A pair of Comets’ ‘backers to watch in this clash: Jonathan Osman piled up 10 tackles and forced a fumble last week vs. the Black Knights, while Will Smith had eight stops and he picked off a pass against Hempfield. PM has Section 1 juggernauts Wilson and Manheim Township next, so the Comets would love to build some mo vs. DB.

2. No matter who has been behind center, Cedar Crest has not been shy about going up top this fall. Vet QB Jay Huber was off to a quick start with 978 passing yards before he landed on the injury list two weeks back. In stepped Jackson Custer, and he delivered 137 passing yards and three TD tosses in last week’s 39-0 victory over Reading, as Nolan Groff (26-327, 4 TD), Aiden Schomp (15-202, 3 TD), Jack Waranavage (11-139, 1 TD), Owen Chernich (11-119, 1 TD) and Gabe Lewis (11-100, 1 TD) have all been reliable targets on the flanks. Izaiah Gonzalez also has two TD grabs out of the backfield, and sure-handed Ethan Heisey recently returned from an injury, giving Cedar Crest yet another pass-catching weapon. That likely means a busy night Friday for Manheim Township’s secondary crew, when the Blue Streaks head to Lebanon to take on the Falcons in a Section 1 clash. Antonio Vazquez has been fantastic in the cover-corner department for Township with 12 tackles, including one stick for a loss, three picks and three pass breakups. He intercepted two passes in last week’s 55-6 dub over McCaskey. Can’t say for sure which receiver he’ll line up opposite on Friday — the Falcons have a whole flock of them — but remember Vazquez’s name when the Streaks are on D and Cedar Crest is airing it out.

3. Nine L-L League quarterbacks have now surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark in 2022, and at least five more are poised to join that club on Friday. Here are the passing-yard leaders heading into the Week 7 games …

> Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 1,595 yards

> Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 1,346 yards

> Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 1,298 yards

> Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 1,201 yards

> Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 1,158 yards

> Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 1,154 yards

> Jack Reed, Warwick — 1,139 yards

> Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 1,083 yards

> Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 1,006 yards

Cedar Crest’s Jay Huber (978), Conrad Weiser’s Donovan Gingrich (918), Hamburg’s Xander Menapace (845), Exeter’s Mason Rotelli (838) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Trent Wagner (815) are all on the doorstep for 1,000-yard passing seasons.

