From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The Week 6 games are just up around the corner, with 17 tilts on Friday night and a pair of clashes on Saturday, including the big Wilson at Governor Mifflin rivalry showdown. More Week 6 preview items here:

1. Manheim Central goes for its second straight 6-0 getaway Friday when Muhlenberg comes calling for a Section 2 scrap. It will be the fifth and final home game of the lengthy home-stand for the Barons, who have taken advantage of the home cooking so far. Central’s top priority Friday: Zeroing in on Muhls’ scat-back Giovanni Cavanna, who is having a crackerjack season for Muhlenberg. Check out his shiny numbers: 67 carries for 636 yards with nine TD darts, and he’s averaging a healthy, stick-moving 9.5 yards per carry. Cavanna already has a pair of 200-yard rushing games under his belt this season, and he’ll look to continue that success against Central, which has been pretty stingy on D to date. The Barons are allowing 244.2 yards a game, second-best among Section 2 squads, and Central has 12 takeaways and 12 sacks. That’s opportunistic. Two backfield-crashers to watch in this game: LB Xander Kolk (27 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, and that went for a pick-6 TD) and LB Kahlen Watt (37 tackles, 3 sacks) have to lead the hit brigade, and not let Cavanna get his wheels cranking. FYI: Cavanna is the second leading rusher among Section 2 backs behind Central’s Brycen Armold, who is coming off a 201-yard, 2-TD tour-de-force night in the Barons’ win over Warwick. He’s at 806 yards, fourth-most in the league.

BONUS NUGGET: Manheim Township junior QB Hayden Johnson recently joined the 3,000-yard passing club. He has some pretty snazzy numbers for someone who has only played in 16 varsity football games. Including last week’s game vs. Hempfield, Johnson is 289-for-419 for 3,268 yards with 35 TD strikes in his career — with at least five more games to go this fall, plus his entire senior campaign in 2023. Township needs to clear some space in its record book for Johnson, who is having quite the prep career in Neffsville.

2. Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford is absolutely sizzling. Thanks to a stout O-line that has given him ample time to throw, his stats from the Crusaders’ last three games are something out of a video game: 25-for-34 (a nifty 74 percent) for 687 yards with 10 TD throws against no picks. That includes last week’s 14-for-18 for 351-yard, 5-TD effort, and a perfect 7-for-7 night through the air a few weeks back. Those gaudy numbers came in victories against Octorara, Columbia and Northern Lebanon, and Catholic outscored those foes by a whopping 122-30 to stay hot during its 5-0 start. Cranford and the Crusaders will get a huge test Friday, when equally red-hot Hamburg comes to town for a Section 5 showdown between a pair of 5-0 teams. The Hawks have allowed 521 passing yards, fifth-fewest in the league, and Hamburg’s D is yielding 263 yards a game, fourth-best among Section 5 teams. The Hawks’ O has been the bigger story; with QB Xander Menapace completing 67 percent of his passes (for 709 yards and 8 TD tosses) and RB Pierce Mason (849 yards, 13.9 yards a carry, 16 TD) carving up opposing defenses on the ground, Catholic will need its best D effort to date vs. the high-flying Hawks.

BONUS NUGGET: One L-L League player has two defensive touchdowns already this season, and that’s Penn Manor D-end Jordan Martin, who has returned a pair of fumbles for scores. He pounced on a fumble in the end zone in the Comets’ Week 1 win over Conestoga Valley, and Martin scooped up a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a TD last week vs. Reading, when Penn Manor won and improved to 2-0 in Section 1. Comets vs. Hempfield on Friday in the Battle of 462 trophy game, and the winner remains in first place in the section chase.

3. Some incredible offensive balance for Elizabethtown, which is humming right along at 5-0. Check it out: The Bears have rushed for 1,141 yards and they’ve passed for a league-best 1,467 yards, becoming the first team in the L-L to have 1,000-plus yards in both the rushing and passing columns this season. A couple of teams are close, but E-town was the first to do it. The Bears will go for a 6-0 start on Friday when Daniel Boone invades E-town.

