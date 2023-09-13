After finally putting Week 3 to bed on Monday — haven’t had a week like that in quite a while — all eyes are now squarely on the Week 4 slate and the section openers.

More news, notables and nuggets to get you ready for the Week 4 tilts …

1. Funky stretch here for Hempfield, which will head over to Tornado Alley on Friday to open defense of its Section 1 title with a clash against McCaskey. The Black Knights have dropped two straight, including a 39-0 setback against Central York in the lightning-delayed Week 3 jumble. And two-way interior line dominator Deyvid Palepale has been out with a lower-body injury. The shutout loss vs. CY? It was the first time in 15 games that Hempfield was blanked; Manheim Central whitewashed the Knights 14-0 back on Sept. 3, 2021. Two teams looking to get their offenses turned around; Hempfield was limited to 48 rushing yards and 140 total yards against CY, while McCaskey managed just 122 total yards in its Week 3 43-6 setback against Cedar Cliff — one week after the Tornado piled up 500 yards and scored 40 points in a win over Elizabethtown. Section openers mean a fresh slate, and everyone is 0-0 again. Someone will get their fortunes turned around Friday when Hempfield touches down in the big city to square off with McCaskey.

2. PICK-6 MANIA: Six — count ‘em, six — interceptions returned for touchdowns in Week 3 action. That’s a bunch. Here’s the list: Warwick’s Bode Madara (52-yard return vs. Cedar Crest), Ephrata’s Brayden Brown (49-yard return vs. Lebanon), Schuylkill Valley’s Dominic Giuffre (45-yard return vs. Susquenita), Hamburg’s Ty Werley (41-yard return vs. Fairfield), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Dominic Brown (12-yard return vs. Kennard-Dale) and Ephrata’s Alex Ortiz (10-yard return vs. Lebanon). Yup, Ephrata had two pick-6 plays in the same game; Brown had his second pick-6 in as many weeks. His 65-yard INT and ensuing TD return capped the Mountaineers’ 14-0 win over Warwick in Week 2, when Ephrata retained the George Male Trophy. What a start for the Mounts.

3. Speaking of Ephrata … the Mounts will go for a 4-0 start on Friday when they gas up the bus and head to Quarryville to take on Solanco, which picked up its first win last week, a 33-0 triumph over Penn Manor. Golden Mules got their triple-option O churning against the Comets with 377 rushing yards; RB Johnny Garcia rumbled for 201 yards with a pair of TD runs, and QB Austin Jarabak had 100 yards and two TD keepers. All eyes on a 4-pack of Ephrata D performers to help slow down Solanco’s rushing game: LB Quintin Pfautz (29 tackles, 2.5 for losses), S Jeremiah Knowles (21 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 INT), Brown (there’s that kid again; 20 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT) and LB Montgomery Sensenig (18 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 2 pass breakups) must be in run-stuff mode against the Mules, who have found their groove on the ground.

