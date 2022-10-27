From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Inching closer to the Week 10 games:

1. If there is one unit that really needs to come up big Friday, keep an eye on Schuylkill Valley’s secondary against Lancaster Catholic’s receivers. The Crusaders have sizzled through the air this season; QB Will Cranford (1,656 passing yards, 20 TD tosses against just 3 picks) has three sure-handed wideouts at his disposal in Jaevon Parker (40-824, 20.6 avg., 13 TD), R.J. Gonzalez (26-444, 17.1 avg., 4 TD) and Josh Acker (13-160, 12.3 avg., 1 TD). Gonzalez had five catches for 120 yards with a TD grab in a 33-0 win over Pequea Valley last week, and Parker has been with the league leaders in receptions, receiving yards and TD grabs since late August. SV D-backs like Michael Goad, Colby Crills, Cooper Hohenadel and Dom Giuffre simply must stick with Catholic’s go-to guys. Conversely, a big game for the Crusaders’ O-line, which must shed the Panthers’ oncoming blitzers and keep Cranford upright, because when he’s been given time, he’s delivered. Time and time again. Catholic scarfs up the outright Section 5 title with a win. SV needs a dub to force a share for section gold. Should be a fun night in Leesport.

2. Depending how things shake down this weekend, the L-L League could have as many as four No. 1 seeds in the District 3 playoffs. Wouldn’t that be something? Heading into Week 10, Annville-Cleona (vs. Northern Lebanon) is No. 1 in 2A; Wyomissing (vs. Lampeter-Strasburg) is No. 1 in 3A; Manheim Central (vs. Exeter) is No. 1 in 4A; and Solanco (vs. Garden Spot) is No. 1 in 5A. There are no Class 1A programs in the league, and Central York is currently out front in 6A, just ahead of No. 2 Hempfield. Exeter is No. 2 in 5A and Lancaster Catholic is No. 2 in 3A. Could be a lot of top seeds — and home games — for the L-L League crew when the district brackets are released. Stay tuned. … And this: If the D3 playoffs fall through, a couple of L-L League teams are still alive for an Eastern Football Conference bid, including Berks Catholic in 3A. We’ll monitor.

3. Milestone alerts for Week 10 … Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson needs 113 yards for 2,000 passing yards … Warwick QB Jack Reed needs 223 yards for 2,000 passing yards … Manheim Central QB Zac Hahn needs 226 yards for 2,000 passing yards … Twin Valley QB Evan Myers needs 9 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Penn Manor QB Eli Warfel needs 106 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Northern Lebanon WR James Voight needs 56 yards for 1,000 receiving yards … Lancaster Catholic WR Jaevon Parker needs 176 yards for 1,000 receiving yards … Exeter RB Richie Karstien needs 4 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Muhlenberg RB Giovanni Cavanna needs 17 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Hamburg RB Pierce Mason needs 58 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Garden Spot QB Kye Harting needs 65 yards for 1,000 rushing yards — and a rare 1,000-rush/1,000-pass season … L-S RB Carson Coleman needs 114 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Berks Catholic RB Josiah Jordan needs 144 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Kutztown’s Brenden Ackley needs 169 yards for 1,000 rushing yards.

