From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

All of these Week 1 postponements are depressing, no? First Pequea Valley, and then on Monday both Annville-Cleona and Elco saw their openers bagged because of dreaded COVID-19 issues. The last thing anyone wanted was a repeat of 2020, so we’re not exactly off to a flying start in 2021. We’re down from 20 to 17 games on the Week 1 slate. Continuing to preview that action for you here:

1. Nothing like a backyard scrap to get things rolling, and Donegal and Elizabethtown are separated by just eight miles of blacktop. The Indians are set to host the Bears on the turf in Mount Joy on Friday, and we’ll have our eyes peeled on a couple of running backs in this tasty opener. E-town’s Logan Lentz had a nifty breakout sophomore season last fall, bolting for 247 yards on 54 takes with three TD runs for the Bears, who would love a hot start here heading toward their Section 2 slate. E-town went 0-5 in section play last year, and you know the Bears simply do not want a repeat there. Lentz should be a key cog in E-town’s offense; the Bears are covered in the QB (Josh Rudy) and wideout departments. So when they go ground and pound, look for Lentz to do damage. Meanwhile, Donegal senior RB Ian Brown has some mileage on his tread: He went for 190 yards on 39 totes with a TD run last year, playing alongside vets Garrett Blake and Mason Ober. With those guys gone to graduating, players like Brown will need to step in and step up with more carries available. Keep an eye on the running game when E-town goes to Donegal on Friday.

2. One of Wilson’s top priorities on Friday will be keeping the pressure on Central Dauphin QB Max Mosey. He lost a lot of O weapons from last year’s team, which went 5-1, falling to Central York in the D3-6A playoffs. Mosey had an efficient season behind center for the Rams, clicking on 64-of-101 passes for 990 yards with 13 TD strikes — plus 161 yards on the ground with a TD keeper. Keep an eye on Wilson D-end Elian Rodriguez and LB Gavin Lenart to apply plenty of pressure when CD invades West Lawn for this intriguing Week 1 showdown.

3. Told you Monday about some QB battles, and how those starting gigs were settled coming out of the scrimmages. Here’s another name: Tristin Sadowski, a senior, emerged as the starter for Garden Spot, following the Spartans’ scrimmage vs. Elco. Sadowski will be behind center Friday when Garden Spot makes the 12-mile bus ride east to Elverson to take on Twin Valley.

