1. York Tech at Columbia, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Have to believe the Crimson Tide will hit the ground running — even in a scrimmage situation — to start gaining some momentum for what it hopes is a playoff push. Couple of close calls lately for Columbia, so the Tide should be thinking wins, and making the D3-2A bracket from the jump. We know the Tide is bringing back some talented playmakers — QB Robert Footman, RB Steven Rivas and WR J’von Collazo are all dangerous — but here are three other names to remember: O-tackle Colin McCarty and O-guards Dom Nell and Joel Ober have to play big up front. As for York Tech — which is slated to host Octorara in a nonleague game on Sept. 4 — the Spartans went 1-6 last fall, beating Hanover 14-13 in a YAIAA clash. The good news: QB Ja’Mar Johnson (151 passing yards, 1 TD; 333 rushing yards, 6 TD) is due back. The bad news: The Spartans lost their three other leading rushers and their top pass-catcher to graduation, so they’ll be breaking in some newbies against the Tide.

2. Hempfield at Red Lion, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Year Two of the George Eager Era in Landisville gets started with a bus ride to Red Lion, where the Black Knights will square off against a Lions’ club looking to replace multi-purpose QB Randy Fizer. All he did last year in Red Lion’s 5-2 season was pass for 870 yards and eight scores, and rush for 1,057 yards with 15 TD keepers. Red Lion is set to return RB Reid Anderson (323 yards, 1 TD) and WR Jeff Nyamekye (42 catches, 511 yards, 4 TD), and those guys will give Hempfield’s D a good tuneup. Red Lion’s losses last year were to D3-6A champ Central York (55-0) and to D3-6A runner-up York (34-30). The Lions closed the season on a 4-game winning streak, and they averaged a scoreboard-popping 45 points per game in their five victories. Two areas Eager will be looking at closely vs. Red Lion: First, O-line, where Kaleb Elslager and Lucas Miller are the only two returning trench guys up front; that retooled group has some big shoes to fill, including hammers Aidan Power and Will Alexander. And the Knights’ new-look skill kids will get their first run with holdover QB Cam Harbaugh back at the helm. Hempfield must replace reigning Section 1 Back of the Year Tanner Hess, spunky wideouts Jadin Jimenez and David Almodovar, and tight end Gordy Hoover. The defense will also have some new faces. The Knights aren’t starting from scratch. But Eager and his staff have some holes to plug, starting here vs. Red Lion.

3. Lancaster Catholic at Berks Catholic, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — It was weird not seeing Berks Catholic in the D3 playoffs last year, after the Saints went 5-3, including a 35-14 win over Donegal to close out the season. Berks Catholic’s three losses were stingers: 35-34 in double-OT against 5A Cedar Cliff; 61-28 against Mid-Penn 6A power Harrisburg; and 62-7 against eventual 5A state semifinalist Governor Mifflin. The Saints then lost their two top rushers to graduation, and QB Brad Hoffman, who piloted their Wing-T attack, transferred to Wilson. Multi-purpose back Christian Cacchione (562 rushing yards, 8 TD; 10 catches for 298 yards, 3 TD grabs) and wideout Trace Brown (10 catches, 212 yards, 2 TD) are due back, but Berks Catholic will be breaking in a lot of new skill kids, particularly at QB, when the Crusaders come calling. Some great news in the skill-kid department for Lancaster Catholic, with QB Will Cranford, RB Tony Cruz and WR Mason McClair coming back. Gut-hunch is that the Crusaders take some firm steps up the Section 3 charts this fall, and a successful scrimmage against a perennial D3 powerhouse would be a great thing for Lancaster Catholic.

