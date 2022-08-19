From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Plenty of news and notables, getting you set for Saturday’s scrimmages:

1. Steel-High at Donegal, Saturday, 10 a.m.: A terrific test for the Indians, who went D3-4A playoff dancing last fall, and they’ll get the live action started in 2022 vs. the D3-1A heavyweight Rollers, who won district gold yet again last year. Donegal’s secondary — Landen Baughman, Ruben Mumper and Brock Hammaker are all due back there, putting the Indians ahead of the game in the DB department — will spend the morning keeping tabs on Steel-High all-state QB Alex Erby, who threw for 3,265 yards with 42 TD strikes last season, when the Rollers won eight games and beat Delone Catholic 42-20 for the D3-1A crown. Erby will have multiple returning skill kids flanking him, like RB Jakhai Noss (610 rushing yards, 10.2 avg. last season) and wideouts Rell Ceasar (47-695, 14.8 avg.) and Jaieon Perry (22-495, 22.5 avg.). Long story short: Donegal’s D — with ringleader linebackers Noah Rohrer, Jon Holmes and Cooper Miller, plus D-end James Turbedsky all returning — will be tested against the high-flying Rollers, who open up the regular season against Westinghouse out of Pittsburgh. Donegal’s first game is a Week 1 Saturday, 10 a.m. tilt vs. backyard rival Elizabethtown.

2. Kennard-Dale at Octorara, Saturday, 10 a.m.: This one won’t count in the standings, of course, but it’s a rematch of last year’s Week 1 clash in Fawn Grove, where Octorara put together a late rally and stymied the host Rams — who wouldn’t lose again until the D3-4A semifinals. It was a glorious 10-2 season for K-D, including a 6-0 ride and a title in York/Adams Section 2 play. The Rams were finally tripped up by Lampeter-Strasburg in the district semifinals by a 31-0 count. And then graduation night rolled around last spring, and K-D took some hits. The key-players-lost list is pretty extensive, and includes: QB Jacob Copenhaver (477 passing yards, 11 TD keepers last year), RB Steven Lukes (769 rushing yards, 10 TD, 14.5 avg.), RB Micah Partee (647 rushing yards, 8 TD) and D-tackle Grant Cooper (team-leading 54 tackles, 12 for losses, 7 sacks). There are some big holes to plug in Rams’ camp. K-D will head to Atglen, where the Braves will also be in re-tooling mode after last year’s 8-win campaign — a single-season program record — and a trip to the D3-4A playoffs. Octorara will be in the market for anything from some new O-line guys up front, to a new starting QB, to some D tacklers and everything in between — while playing for the injured Mason Ellingsworth, who caught the game-winning TD pass against K-D in the waning minutes last year. The Rams will be prepping for a tricky Week 1 road trip to Wyomissing — and they’ll get L-S in a rematch of last year’s playoff tilt in Week 3 — while Octorara gets started with a home date vs. Muhlenberg, as the Braves get ready for their daunting Section 4 slate ahead.

Watch interview with Octorara's Mason Ellingsworth at L-L League media day ...

3. QUICK HITTERS: Lebanon gasses up the bus Saturday for a long and winding road trip to Boiling Springs, which is coming off a sensational 2022 season. The Bubblers went 11-2 last fall, won the Mid-Penn Capital, and then reached the D3-3A title game, dropping a 55-13 decision to Wyomissing, which captured its third district flag in a row. Boiling Springs opens up in Week 1 at Littlestown, while Lebanon, looking to pick up the pieces after last year’s 0-10 finish, but with 16 full-time starters back in tow, has a Week 1 date at backyard rival Palmyra. … Speaking of Wyo … the Spartans have a mighty intriguing scrimmage Saturday morning at D1 kingpin North Penn. The Knights had another great ride in 2021, barreling to an 11-0 start — including an 8-0 league ride and Suburban One League section title — before falling to Ridley 56-55 in OT in the D1 playoffs. That’s a stinger. NP opens up this season vs. Philly power La Salle College — right after scrimmaging Wyo, which is ready to set sail in its new Section 4 home, as the Spartans go for their fourth D3-3A title in a row, and try and get over the hump after back-to-back PIAA finals setbacks, both vs. Central Valley. … Hamburg, which is thinking big for the upcoming Section 5 race — especially with QB Xander Menapace back in the fold — welcome Tamaqua on Saturday. The Blue Raiders, who compete in the Schuylkill League in D11, went 3-6 last year and return a couple of O weapons in RB Warren Stewart (733 rushing yards, 9 TD last year) and WR Zander Coleman (13-262, 20.2 avg., 1 TD). Those guys should keep the Hawks’ D busy, as Tamaqua breaks in a new QB this season. Tamaqua will be prepping for its opener vs. Northwestern Lehigh, while Hamburg gets started with a trip to Halifax. … Northern Lebanon will travel to Minersville on Saturday to take on the Battlin’ Miners, who went 6-5 last fall and went to the D11 playoffs, falling to aforementioned Northwestern Lehigh. The Vikings’ secondary should get a good look from Minersville WR Brock Polinsky, who returns after catching 39 passes for 598 yards with four TD grabs last fall. The Miners, who play in the Schuylkill League, are in the market for a new QB and a new feature back coming out of the backfield. They’ll get a Northern Lebanon outfit looking to fill some spots in the trenches, but the Vikings have a really nice nucleus to build around, after last year’s ride to the D3-3A playoffs. Minersville opens up against Tri-Valley, while the Vikings will prep for their annual Week 1 date vs. backyard rival Pine Grove. … Reading will begin its prep work for its new Section 1 surroundings by welcoming West Scranton on Saturday. It’s been a sketchy stretch in the W-L column as of late for the Invaders, who will drag a 21-game losing streak into the season. They went 0-10 last fall — with six setbacks via shutout — and are looking for their first dub since a 28-14 victory over Lakeland on Sept. 13, 2019. West Scranton opens up vs. Riverside, while Reading’s Week 1 tilt is in Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin East.

Watch our roundup show after L-L League media day …

