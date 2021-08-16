From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Heat acclimatization week is in the books, and now the 24 L-L League football teams will turn their attention to training camp, starting bright and early Monday morning. Let the 2-a-days begin. Camp week ends Saturday with the scrimmages, and there are 20 games featuring L-L League teams on Aug. 21. Continuing to preview those matchups …

1. Manheim Township at Manheim Central, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. — That’s pretty much all you have to say right there. Township. Central. The two local powerhouses ended last season going in completely different directions: The Blue Streaks won five games in a row after a wonky 0-2 start; the Barons went 3-5 and hit the offseason vowing to make amends. Both teams will start their game grind in this juicy matchup in Manheim. A lot of eyeballs on the quarterbacks in this game; Central’s Judd Novak had a whopper breakout season last fall with 1,580 air yards and 21 TD tosses, second-most in the league. He’s back, and he’ll have WR Owen Sensenig (31-676, 11 TD grabs, most in the league) at his disposal. Central is going to stretch a lot of opposing defenses this fall; Township’s secondary should get an excellent workout on Saturday. As for the Streaks’ QB spot, soph Hayden Johnson is expected to step in and step right up for Evan Clark, who parlayed his success last season into a Big 33 invite and a spot at Penn State. Remember Johnson’s name moving forward. And these names: Township’s Wes Hoffman, Michael O’Hara and Carter Rusnak, and Central’s Ryland Fittery, Cole Groff, Jeff Hauser and Wyatt Kupres. Those guys are all returning to their respective spots on the O-line, and they’ll be key cogs in what the Streaks and the Barons are hoping to accomplish this fall. No way Central finishes two games under .500 again. Right?

2. Governor Mifflin at Penn Manor, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — The retooling Comets get their game-action started against … the reigning D3-5A champs and state semifinalists, who return one of the top running backs in the country. Penn Manor’s D will spend a good chunk of Saturday’s scrimmage trying to curtail GM RB Nick Singleton, a Penn State recruit who galloped for 1,311 yards on 107 carries (12.3 yards per pop) with 22 TD runs last fall. He’s approaching the Berks County all-time rushing mark, and Singleton helped the Mustangs into the state semifinals last year; the ‘Stangs fell to eventual PIAA champ Pine-Richland in a point-fest game — after Mifflin was proclaimed D3-5A champ when Warwick had to forfeit because of a COVID outbreak. The Mustangs will also use this opportunity to get a look at a pair of quarterbacks, as holdover Delsin McNeil and Philly West Catholic transfer Eden Johnson vie for snaps; McNeil got some action behind center last season, while Johnson played DB, but was ruled ineligible to play in the postseason by the PIAA because of his transfer. Meanwhile, Penn Manor will be tweaking in any number of departments, as the Comets look to plug some holes, especially on the defensive side. Newbie QB McCabe Kreider will also get his first extended look running plays in game action, as Penn Manor preps for its Section 1 grind.

3. Minersville at Northern Lebanon, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Welcome aboard, Jason Rice. The Vikings’ rookie skipper will make his debut on the sidelines when the Battlin’ Miners make the drive over to Fredericksburg. Minersville will give Northern Lebanon’s defensive a terrific look; the Miners went 4-4 last season, falling to Catasaqua in the D11 playoffs after putting up some crooked offensive numbers. Freshman QB Connor Schwalm threw for 1,577 yards with 16 TD darts, plus 308 rushing yards and six TD keepers; freshman RB Luke Stevenosky rushed for 204 yards and two scores; junior wideout Jared Graeff hauled in 27 catches for 316 yards and two TD grabs; freshman WR Brock Polinsky had 18 catches for 465 yards (a whopping 25.6 yards per reception) with six TD grabs; and freshman wideout Lorenzo Yourey had 15 catches for 130 yards with a pair of TD snags. All of those guys are due back. There aren’t a ton of familiar names due back in Vikings’ camp, but here are two to remember: Kalani Adams returns to anchor the O-line and make sticks from his LB spot. And QB Grady Stichler shared the signal-calling duties last fall, so he knows his way around the huddle. Against Minersville, the Vikes are hoping to get the Rice Era started on the right foot, and flush last year’s 0-8 finish.

