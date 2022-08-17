From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More scrimmage previews for your reading pleasure:

1. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, Saturday, 10 a.m.: What a doozy of a matchup here, featuring a pair of big-bopper Lancaster County programs; Barons at Blue Streaks, oh my. These two have duked it out in scrimmages over the last couple of years, and they’ve used the event to raise money for charity, which is an excellent thing. There will be plenty on the line when Central empties the bus in Neffsville, as both squads will be breaking in multiple new starters up front in the all-important O-line slots. Central is ahead of the curve with OG Cole Groff and OT Wyatt Kupres due back to anchor that crew. Here are four names to know in Baron Nation: Xander Kolk, Brian Thythavong, Owen Yost and Teddy Will are angling for spots along the line, and they’ll get their first crack to make a splash on Saturday. They’ll also be protecting newbie QB Zac Hahn, who took some snaps in backup duty last fall, and he’s ready to steer Central’s ship, as the Barons prep for their Week 1 game at West Chester East. Meanwhile, Township took an O-line grad hit, and returns just one full-timer — snap-man Austin Day — up front. Here are four names to know for the Streaks: Charlie Breidenstein, Julian Larue, Devon Hapeman and Jimmy Morales. Their mission: Keeping 2,000-yard passer Hayden Johnson locked and in the upright position, so he can deliver the ball to speedy wideouts Charlie Kingsbury and Landon Kennel. It’s Manheim Central. It’s Manheim Township. There will be no trophies in the stadium, and no championships will be on the line. But it should be fun watching two of the league’s premier programs slugging it out.

Interview with MT QB Hayden Johnson at L-L League media day ...

BONUS NUGGET: A pair of schedule changes for Northern Lebanon ... In Week 1, the Vikings will now play at Pine Grove on Aug. 26. That game was originally slated to be played in Fredericksburg, but NL and PG are switching it up and the Cardinals are hosting. And this: In Week 3, NL will now host York Tech on Sept. 9. That game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Sept. 10 at York Tech, but it's now slated for Friday, in Fredericksburg.

2. Pottsgrove at Governor Mifflin, Saturday, 10 a.m.: We’re anxious to see how the new-look Mustangs come out of the gates, after last year’s glorious ride ended quite abruptly in the D3-5A finals, when rival Exeter pinned a 31-28 L on Mifflin, which ended up going 10-1 with all kinds of crooked stat numbers. And then graduation night rolled around last spring, and a slew of Mustangs’ standouts picked up their diplomas. One of those players was all-star OT Jonah Naugle, so Mifflin will have some work to do up front, as skipper Jeff Lang and his staff were tasked with replacing 17 total starters heading into camp, including — yes, we’ve dropped his name quite a bit this summer — RB Nick Singleton. Mifflin’s Ayden Martin, a Monmouth commit, is slated to step into Singleton’s spot in the Mustangs’ Veer attack, and he’ll start getting more touches Saturday. Mifflin will be tested by the Falcons, out of the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Pottsgrove went 8-3 last fall — including a wild 42-35 triple-OT setback vs. Boyertown — falling to Bishop Shanahan in the D1 playoffs. They’re set to return two-way standout Amir Brunson, who rushed for 721 yards and nine touchdowns from his RB spot, and he piled up 34 tackles — six for losses — with four sacks from his ‘backer position last year. Mifflin will be prepping for its Week 1 encounter at home vs. Spring-Ford; Pottsgrove opens up against Methacton.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Pottstown at Fleetwood, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Steve Pangburn will make his debut as the Tigers’ skipper, when the Trojans touch down in Fleetwood for this clash. Pottstown, out of the Pioneer Athletic Conference, is struggling; the Trojans will head into their Week 1 date against Lower Merion riding a 15-game losing streak, dating back to Week 9 of the 2019 season. Still, Pangburn and his Tigers, fresh off a trip postseason trip last fall, have some serious work to do, after losing 14 total starters — including eight on O — from last year. That includes all-state QB-DB Tanner Maddocks, who is at Villanova. All eyes on Fleetwood QB Jack Riffle on Saturday. He’ll have some beefy vets in front of him, as he’ll get the full-time reps behind center, trying to help the Tigers roar in the wide-open Section 3 race. After scrimmaging Pottstown, Fleetwood will be at Kutztown in Week 1.

Watch our roundup show after L-L League football media day ...

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage