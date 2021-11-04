From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Tall order for Manheim Township on Friday, when the Blue Streaks have to tangle with top-seeded Central York in a D3-6A quarterfinal. The Panthers — coached by old pal Gerry Yonchiuk, the former longtime Lebanon skipper — are scorching. With a 10-0 regular-season ride under their belts, CY has now won 25 regular-season games in a row. Its last regular-season setback: A 13-12 nonleague loss at Cumberland Valley on Aug. 30, 2019. The Panthers will try and defend their D3 crown — and make a return trip to the PIAA-6A state title game — this time around, and they’ll have to beat Township to get their journey started.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. Lancaster Catholic and Boiling Springs will meet for the third time in D3 playoff competition, and the first two matchups didn’t exactly end well for the Bubblers: Catholic blanked Boiling Springs 52-0 in the 2006 2A semifinals, and the Crusaders popped the Bubblers 61-7 in the 2011 2A quarterfinals. In 2006, Catholic went on to fall to Wyomissing in the D3 finale; in 2011, the Crusaders got some revenge against Wyo with a victory over the Spartans in the title game — on the way to winning PIAA-2A state gold for the second time in three years. Can Catholic start another memorable deep postseason run here? The Crusaders have certainly had plenty of success against Boiling Springs in the past.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. WEEK 11 PICKS

Eight D3 playoff tilts and a couple of nonleague clashes on the docket this week, as we put the regular season to bed and get the postseason party started. Been on a nice little run prediction-wise here lately — 23-1 over the last two weeks — but playoff picks are a whole different animal. And away we go …

LAST WEEK: 11-1

OVERALL: 112-25

Central York over Manheim Township

Wilson over York

CD East over Hempfield

Warwick over Gettysburg

Octorara over Northern York

Boiling Springs over Lancaster Catholic

Columbia over Upper Dauphin

Wyomissing over Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley over Biglerville

Garden Spot over Elco

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage