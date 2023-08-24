T-minus one day and counting before the 2023 L-L League football season kicks off. It certainly won’t be long now.

Here’s a few more Week 1 nuggets to get you prepped and ready for Friday’s action, which includes 28 games on the schedule …

1. New faces all over the field on Friday, when Elizabethtown makes the quick spin over to Mount Joy to take on Donegal. One last friendly request this preseason to get a trophy for this long-standing backyard rivalry, pretty please. I’ll zip it now. … We know E-town took some heavy graduation hits, including some explosive skill kids who packed the stat page on a weekly basis last fall. But the Bears’ D also took some punches; just two of E-town’s top-10 tacklers from last year are back: S Drew Hitz (53 stops, 1 INT in 2022) and LB Dominic Lindsey (38 stops, 7 sacks). They’ll spend Friday night keeping tabs on a bunch of Donegal newbie O types, although QB Brock Hammaker has taken some snaps, backs Tyler Sload and Ruben Mumper have taken the rock under the varsity lights, and TE James Turbedsky is a red-zone pass-catching threat. But among that group, Hammaker has just five career completions. Sload, Mumper and Hammaker combined for 592 rushing yards last year. And the Indians’ returning receivers totaled 20 catches last season. Not stat-stuffing numbers. But some numbers, yes. Anxious to see which retooling team gets off to the fastest start in this backyard rivalry matchup.

2. Wyomissing is 49-4 in its last four seasons, and all four of those setbacks came in the PIAA playoffs: 2022 (20-17 to Neumann-Goretti in the state semifinals), 2021 (7-0 to Central Valley in the state championship), 2020 (35-21 to Central Valley in the state championship) and 2019 (20-10 to Tamaqua in the state quarterfinals). If you lost track — and believe me, it’s pretty easy to do with all of these numbers and streaks flying around the Spartans’ program — Wyo has four straight undefeated regular-season runs, has won 35 regular-season games in a row, and will go for its fifth straight D3-3A title this fall. Pretty staggering.

3. Safe to say West Chester East will have its hands full with Manheim Central on Friday, when the Barons welcome the Vikings to Elden Rettew to launch their much-anticipated season. Good news for WC East: The Vikings are set to return their two leading tacklers from last fall, with ‘backers Noah Morine (80 stops, 5 for losses, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble in 2022) and Fenton Kulp (61 stops, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries) coming back to lead the D. Bad news for WC East: Central averaged 48 points and 400-plus yards a game last year, and 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold and 2,000-yard passer Zac Hahn are back to inflict more damage. The Barons are in the starting gate. Do not miss this crew in your travels this fall.

