From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Here’s a cool trend: There are a lot of mobile quarterbacks around the league this fall. In fact, 16 L-L League signal-callers have 100 or more rushing yards through the first six weeks, meaning less and less QBs are taking sacks, and more and more QBs have the wheels to get out of pickles and make something out of nothing. I’m also seeing more designed QB keepers and draws than ever. And that’s a good thing. Here are the league’s top rushing QBs heading into Week 7 … Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg (78-459, 5.9 avg., 8 TD); Brody Mellinger, Solanco (69-458, 6.6 avg., 5 TD); Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield (95-420, 4.4 avg., 5 TD); Cole Thomas, Elco (63-403, 6.4 avg., 8 TD); Eli Warfel, Penn Manor (65-334, 5.1 avg., 5 TD); Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot (61-333, 5.5 avg., 2 TD); Robert Footman, Columbia (63-315, 5.0 avg., 7 TD); Emanuel Mason, Lebanon (53-296, 5.6 avg., 3 TD); Judd Novak, Manheim Central (56-287, 5.1 avg., 2 TD); Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon (58-269, 4.6 avg., 1 TD); Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara (44-238, 5.4 avg., 5 TD); Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon (60-234, 3.9 avg., 3 TD); Blayke Taddei, Cocalico (47-152, 3.2 avg., 2 TD); Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown (56-151, 2.7 avg.); Brad Hoffman, Wilson (51-136, 2.7 avg., 2 TD); Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata (33-102, 3.1 avg.). … Harbaugh leads all Section 1 backs with his 420 ground yards. … Mortimer suffered a season-ending injury for Ephrata. … Wagner, who leads Mellinger by 36 inches, has back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts, with 121 yards vs. Northern Lebanon in Week 5 and 104 yards vs. Lancaster Catholic last Friday.

2. After taking some lumps early on, Wilson’s defense is up to third-best in the league at 238 yards against per game. The Bulldogs have yielded 854 rushing yards, eighth-fewest in the league, so they’ve definitely been cleaning some things up, like last week, when Wilson held Penn Manor to 132 total yards and six first downs in a 40-6 triumph to kick-off defense of its Section 1 title. Here are two names to remember in the Bulldogs’ D arsenal: LB Landon Farrell (24 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup) and DE Nick Weitzel (14 tackles, 5 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup) have both been a nuisance — and they’re both juniors.

3. WEEK 7 PICKS

No snazzy intro to the prediction segment this week. Just taking names and picking winners …

LAST WEEK: 8-3

OVERALL: 61-20

Wilson over McCaskey

Annville-Cleona over Pequea Valley

Manheim Township over Penn Manor

Columbia over Northern Lebanon

Hempfield over Cedar Crest

Elco over Octorara

Warwick over Elizabethtown

Garden Spot over Lebanon

Cocalico over Conestoga Valley

Ephrata over Lancaster Catholic

Manheim Central over Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg over Donegal

