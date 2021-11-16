WILSONvsHEMPfb016.jpg
Wilson’s Jadyn Jones looks for running room as Hempfield’s Brian Williams gets in for a tackle during an L-L League Section 1 football game at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Continuing to prep for the Lampeter-Strasburg (10-1) vs. Kennard-Dale (10-1) and Wilson (9-3) vs. Harrisburg (11-1) D3 playoff games coming up this weekend:

1. Wilson is in the D3 playoffs for the 29th time, and the Bulldogs now own a 42-21 record after dispatching reigning runner-up York (50-32) in the quarterfinals and defending champ Central York (14-11 on Ben Rada’s 21-yard field goal in the waning seconds) in the semifinals. … Wilson went 5-0 in league play, capturing the outright L-L League Section 1 championship for the second year in a row; that’s a league-record 29th section crown for the Bulldogs, who are now angling for their eighth D3 gold trophy. … After opening the season 1-2 and 2-3, Wilson has ripped off seven straight victories to clinch a spot in a D3 title game for the 12th time in program history. … The Bulldogs’ lone losses: Exeter (which is in the D3-5A semifinals); Governor Mifflin (which is undefeated and in the D3-5A semifinals); and Manheim Central (which fell to Exeter in the D3-5A quarterfinals after a 9-win regular season and a piece of the L-L League Section 2 title). … Harrisburg is in the D3 playoffs for the 18th time, and the Cougars own a 20-16 record after knocking off Carlisle (36-7) in the quarterfinals and Hempfield (32-10) in the semifinals. … Harrisburg in angling for its fourth D3 crown, and will appear in its eighth championship game. … The Cougars went 7-0 in league play to win the outright Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown. … Harrisburg’s lone loss was a nonleague setback against Governor Mifflin; the Cougars have won eight games in a row since that L. … Wilson vs. Harrisburg winner gets D2 champ Delaware Valley (9-3) or D6 champ State College (6-5) in a PIAA-6A opener on the Nov. 19-20 weekend. Harrisburg eked out a 15-13 dub over State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash back on Oct. 23.

2. L-S is in the D3 playoffs for the 15th time, and for the 13th year in a row, and the Pioneers are 20-12 and have won seven games in a row after socking Big Spring 62-13 in the quarterfinals. It was the most points L-S scored in a D3 playoff game, topping the 56 points the Pioneers put up last year in the semifinals vs. Conrad Weiser. … L-S is the back-to-back champ in the 4A bracket with wins over Berks Catholic in 2019 and L-L League neighbor Elco in 2020. … L-S roared to a 5-0 league mark to successfully defend its L-L League Section 3 banner. … After a Week 1 loss at Warwick, the Pioneers have responded with 10 wins in a row, a program record. … Kennard-Dale is in the D3 playoffs for the fourth time, and the Rams picked up their first postseason victory last week when they downed Donegal 28-14 in the quarters. K-D had 3A first-round exits in 2008, 2009 and 2010 before making a return trip to the postseason for the first time in 11 years this fall. … Rams’ lone loss was way back in Week 1, when Octorara — on a rainy night in Fawn Grove — rallied for an 18-16 win. K-D has ripped off 10 straight wins, and went 6-0 in league play to capture its first YAIAA Section 2 championship. … L-S—K-D survivor gets Bishop McDevitt (9-1) or Berks Catholic (7-4) in the D3-4A finale next week. Berks Catholic KO’d Cocalico 21-7 in the quarterfinals.

3. Wilson coach Doug Dahms is in his 16th season as the head Bulldog, and his teams are 170-34 overall. … Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett is in his 11th season as the Cougars’ skipper; his teams are 87-44 overall — 60-13 in the last six years and 15-2 in their last 17 games. … L-S coach Victor Ridenour is in his first season as the Pioneers’ skipper, and he’s guided his squad to 10 straight wins and to a spot in the D3-4A semifinals. … Chris Grube is in his sixth season as K-D’s coach, and he’s helped resurrect the Rams’ program. K-D went 0-10 in his first season in 2016, but finished .500 or better in four of the last five years, and this season’s 10-1 mark has the Rams at 29-29 under Grube’s watch.

