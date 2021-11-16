From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to prep for the Lampeter-Strasburg (10-1) vs. Kennard-Dale (10-1) and Wilson (9-3) vs. Harrisburg (11-1) D3 playoff games coming up this weekend:

1. Wilson is in the D3 playoffs for the 29th time, and the Bulldogs now own a 42-21 record after dispatching reigning runner-up York (50-32) in the quarterfinals and defending champ Central York (14-11 on Ben Rada’s 21-yard field goal in the waning seconds) in the semifinals. … Wilson went 5-0 in league play, capturing the outright L-L League Section 1 championship for the second year in a row; that’s a league-record 29th section crown for the Bulldogs, who are now angling for their eighth D3 gold trophy. … After opening the season 1-2 and 2-3, Wilson has ripped off seven straight victories to clinch a spot in a D3 title game for the 12th time in program history. … The Bulldogs’ lone losses: Exeter (which is in the D3-5A semifinals); Governor Mifflin (which is undefeated and in the D3-5A semifinals); and Manheim Central (which fell to Exeter in the D3-5A quarterfinals after a 9-win regular season and a piece of the L-L League Section 2 title). … Harrisburg is in the D3 playoffs for the 18th time, and the Cougars own a 20-16 record after knocking off Carlisle (36-7) in the quarterfinals and Hempfield (32-10) in the semifinals. … Harrisburg in angling for its fourth D3 crown, and will appear in its eighth championship game. … The Cougars went 7-0 in league play to win the outright Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown. … Harrisburg’s lone loss was a nonleague setback against Governor Mifflin; the Cougars have won eight games in a row since that L. … Wilson vs. Harrisburg winner gets D2 champ Delaware Valley (9-3) or D6 champ State College (6-5) in a PIAA-6A opener on the Nov. 19-20 weekend. Harrisburg eked out a 15-13 dub over State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash back on Oct. 23.

2. L-S is in the D3 playoffs for the 15th time, and for the 13th year in a row, and the Pioneers are 20-12 and have won seven games in a row after socking Big Spring 62-13 in the quarterfinals. It was the most points L-S scored in a D3 playoff game, topping the 56 points the Pioneers put up last year in the semifinals vs. Conrad Weiser. … L-S is the back-to-back champ in the 4A bracket with wins over Berks Catholic in 2019 and L-L League neighbor Elco in 2020. … L-S roared to a 5-0 league mark to successfully defend its L-L League Section 3 banner. … After a Week 1 loss at Warwick, the Pioneers have responded with 10 wins in a row, a program record. … Kennard-Dale is in the D3 playoffs for the fourth time, and the Rams picked up their first postseason victory last week when they downed Donegal 28-14 in the quarters. K-D had 3A first-round exits in 2008, 2009 and 2010 before making a return trip to the postseason for the first time in 11 years this fall. … Rams’ lone loss was way back in Week 1, when Octorara — on a rainy night in Fawn Grove — rallied for an 18-16 win. K-D has ripped off 10 straight wins, and went 6-0 in league play to capture its first YAIAA Section 2 championship. … L-S—K-D survivor gets Bishop McDevitt (9-1) or Berks Catholic (7-4) in the D3-4A finale next week. Berks Catholic KO’d Cocalico 21-7 in the quarterfinals.

3. Wilson coach Doug Dahms is in his 16th season as the head Bulldog, and his teams are 170-34 overall. … Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett is in his 11th season as the Cougars’ skipper; his teams are 87-44 overall — 60-13 in the last six years and 15-2 in their last 17 games. … L-S coach Victor Ridenour is in his first season as the Pioneers’ skipper, and he’s guided his squad to 10 straight wins and to a spot in the D3-4A semifinals. … Chris Grube is in his sixth season as K-D’s coach, and he’s helped resurrect the Rams’ program. K-D went 0-10 in his first season in 2016, but finished .500 or better in four of the last five years, and this season’s 10-1 mark has the Rams at 29-29 under Grube’s watch.

