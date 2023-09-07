Inching closer and closer to a very busy Week 3 slate, with one game tonight to get it going, before 27 games on Friday, plus a Saturday matinee.

Tonight at 6, Annville-Cleona will play on a Thursday evening for the second week in a row; the Dutchmen will gas up the bus to play at Littlestown.

Here are some more Week 3 news and nuggets to get you amped up for this weekend’s action:

1. Penn Manor’s top priority on Friday, when the Comets take a quick spin to Quarryville to take on Solanco: Get the ball in the end zone. Two games and zero points so far for Penn Manor — Comets have been outscored 51-0 in setbacks against Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg, who are both unbeaten through two weeks, by the way — and that’s a bit of a drag, and doesn’t help much in the morale department. But Friday is a new chance to get things turned around for the Comets, who will face a Golden Mules’ squad that is also 0-2, and is also jonesing to wipe the zero out of the win column. What is Penn Manor trying to avoid here? Well, after thumbing through some old stats and whatnot, I could find three instances in this century where the Comets were blanked in back-to-back games — but never a third week. The instances: 2004 (49-0 vs. McCaskey, 46-0 vs. Hempfield), 2015 (28-0 vs. McCaskey, 44-0 vs. Manheim Township) and 2018 (41-0 vs. Manheim Township, 44-0 vs. Wilson). Points or bust for Penn Manor on Friday, when the Comets and the Mules will both be looking for a W and some mo heading into next week’s section openers.

2. Can Ephrata go to 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years? The Mountaineers will welcome Lebanon (0-2) to The War on Friday, where the Cedars will be looking to snap their 24-game losing skid. Lebanon QB Kareem Stoner has flashed some wheels and his ability to uncork passes on the run, and he has some athletic receivers at his disposal. Ephrata’s D must keep Stoner contained. Three Mounts’ ‘backers to keep an eye on here: Quintin Pfautz (18 tackles, 1 for a loss), Brayden Brown (16 tackle, 1 for a loss) and Montgomery Sensenig (12 tackles, 3 for losses) have helped Ephrata pile up 10 stops for losses, three sacks and seven QB hurries. The Mounts also have four interceptions: Two by Jeremiah Knowles — who was back on the field last week vs. Warwick after missing Week 1 with an injury — one by Nick Keller (who had a pick and a TD catch in Week 1 vs. Red Lion) and one by Brown, who returned his INT 65 yards for a TD, icing last week’s 14-0 victory over the Warriors, as the Mounts retained the George Male Trophy.

3. Columbia’s task on Friday at Elco: Slowing down Raiders’ red-hot RB Jake Williams, who is off to a staggering start this season. After he snapped his own program single-game record with a 320-yard, 5-TD night in a win over Annville-Cleona last week, Williams is sitting on 554 rushing yards — tops in the league — and he has nine TD runs and a 90-yard kick return for another score. He’s been next to impossible to tackle, and is averaging a nifty 19.1 yards per carry. All eyes on Crimson Tide LB Stud Campbell (23 tackles, 1 sack) and DT Dom Nell (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble) to clog up the middle and take running lanes away from Williams. Here’s a sneaky Columbia stat: Tide has five takeaways, so they’ve been opportunistic. After a 46-0 setback against Eastern York in Week 1, Columbia flipped the switch and put up 40 points in a Week 2 win over Hanover. They’ll need to channel that mo against an unbeaten Elco squad — and especially against Williams, who refuses to go down. FYI: Williams rushed for 250 yards with two TD runs and returned a kick 95 yards for another score vs. Columbia last year.

