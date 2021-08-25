Annville-Cleona went 7-5 and won a District Three playoff game in 2019, but was as wiped out by graduation as any L-L team in 2020, losing 22 seniors and 30 overall players to graduations, transfers and the closing of Lebanon Catholic School, with which it had a co-op agreement.

“Last year would have been a great year to have a summer, and to have a spring,’’ seventh-year coach Matt Gingrich said at L-L media day last month.

You may recall that last year, no one had a summer or a spring.

The Dutchmen lost their first two games by a combined 82-24, but the final verdict, 3-5 overall and 2-3 in L-L Section Four, was respectable.

“The last four games, we actually played very well,’’ Gingrich said. “We were very happy with the season.’’

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Four PIAA: Class 3A Head coach: Matt Gingrich (seventh season, 36-26) Base offense: Veer Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 3-5 (2-3 L-L) Key players returning: RB Alex Correa, RB-DB Rogan Harter, DB Braden Haulman, QB Gavin Keller, OG Josh Lindsay, RB-LB Alex Long, RB-LB-DB Chase Maguire, DB Jake Mills, WR-DB Ethan Missimer, RB-LB-DB Phoenix Music, C-LB Ethan Schriver, TE Brad Smith.

This edition will be much more experienced, especially at the skill positions. But with 12 starters lost, there are still holes to fill, especially along the line of scrimmage.

About the offense

Gingrich runs the Veer, as his brother Dave did during his long, successful run at Cocalico. Although it’s a very run-oriented scheme, it requires as much decision-making by the quarterback as any offense.

Junior Gavin Keller was earmarked for that job as a sophomore last year, but early in the year, Gingrich said, “He would take a snap, and by the size of his eyeballs, you could see he wasn’t ready.’’

A month or so in, Keller was ready. Until then, natural running back Chase McGuire ran the show. This year, Keller and sophomore Cam Connelly will compete for it.

McGuire will join a deep, versatile group of fullbacks and tailbacks including Rogan Harter, Alex Correa, the wonderfully named Phoenix Music and Alex Long.

Harter ran for nearly 500 yards (12.6 per carry) in just four games last year.

Gingrich said he has just one lineman over 200 pounds, although senior center Ethan Schriver, also a fine linebacker, and end Brad Smith, should be among Section Four’s better two-way players.

About the defense

The Dutchmen yielded over 3,000 yards in eight games last year.

If those numbers improve in 2021, Schriver, Smith and two-way lineman Josh Lindsay will have a lot to do with it.

All those skill position guys — Maguire, Long, Correa, Music, Harter, DB/WR Ethan Missimer, along with senior CB Jake Mills, et al — will man what should be a versatile, athletic back seven.

About the special teams

Worthy of note is the loss of Mac Plummer, an elite kicker who booted an L-L record 54-yard field goal and is now at St. Francis.

Anthony Lucera and Sam Domencic will compete to replace him.

Final word

With Elco, Octorara and Columbia coming off big seasons, it could get crowded at the top of Section Four.

But A-C will almost certainly be better. How much better depends on an age-old high school football challenge — developing linemen and winning the line of scrimmage with what looks like an undersized group.