2022 Hempfield at Manheim Township
Hayden Johnson (9) of Manheim Township passes against Hempfield during L-L League Week 5 football action at Manheim Township’s Gene Kruis Stadium in Neffsville on Friday, September 23, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Continuing to preview some upcoming playoff matchups, as the weather turns and fall finally settles in. Sounds like you might need a rain slicker and an umbrella on Friday night. Stay tuned.

1. Manheim Township has flashed a heck of a passing attack this season, as junior QB Hayden Johnson has clicked on 199-of-272 attempts (both most in the league) for 2,083 yards with 23 TD tosses. He passed for 342 yards with four TD strikes back in the season-opener at Cumberland Valley, when the Blue Streaks dropped a nip-and-tuck 31-27 decision. Johnson completed 11 passes — two for scores — to WR Landon Kennel that night, and Kennel (53-585, 13 TD), Nick Palumbo (31-312, 3 TD), Asher Wolfe (28-354, 2 TD) and Charlie Kingsbury (25-216, 1 TD) have been reliable targets for Johnson throughout. CV’s top priority on Friday when MT makes the return trip to Chapman Field for a D3-6A quarterfinal clash: Pass defense, and not letting Johnson get on the same page with his merry band of pass-catchers. Two Eagles’ DB types to watch in this juicy matchup: Safety-men Caiden Pines (3 INT, plus 5 tackles vs. Township back in August) and J.D. Hunter (6 tackles vs. Township back in August, plus a game-changing punt-return TD vs. the Streaks) must be ready to jump into pass coverage and keep the Kennel-Palumbo-Wolfe-Kingsbury combo in front of them — not running go routes for chunk-yardage plays. MT at CV. That’s some big-boy, D3-6A playoff football right there. This one has slugfest written all over it.

2. Gettysburg’s task on Friday when Cocalico comes calling for a D3-5A quarterfinal: Slowing down the Eagles’ runaway Veer attack, which has been churning during Cocalico’s 4-game winning streak. The Eagles have piled up 3,294 rushing yards and are averaging 325 yards a game. They have a between-the-tackles bulldozer (Sam Steffey is up to 1,302 yards with 17 TD runs after blasting out 174 yards with two scores last week vs. Elizabethtown) and a speed-back (Aaryn Longenecker has 561 yards with 9 TD sprints) who can beat you off the edge. And after sharing snaps earlier in the season, QB Josh Myer has emerged as the full-time Veer pilot, and he’s coming off a 99-yard, 3-TD gem against E-town, when he made all the right reads in the pitch game. Gettysburg must wrap and tackle here; keep an eye on Warriors’ ‘backers Cody Furman (125 tackles, 8 for losses, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles) and Jakaree Anderson (49 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles) to do plenty of swarming and cheat up to help curtail Cocalico’s ground-and-pound attack. Gettysburg also has 18 sacks and 13 takeaways; the Warriors’ D is hoping for an opportunistic performance in this clash.

3. A big defensive assignment for York Suburban’s defense, which must slow down Manheim Central’s high-octane offense on Friday when the Trojans head to Manheim for a D3-4A quarterfinal showdown. The Barons are at 437.6 yards a game, tops in the L-L League, and they have 2,450 rushing yards, averaging a nifty 7.6 yards per carry — while averaging 51 points a game to boot. Three YS tackle-makers to watch vs. the Barons’ runaway train offense: DE Brandon Haywood (31 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 sacks), LB Dakota Shue (57 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INT) and LB Harrison Strine (50 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack) can’t let sturdy MC backs Brycen Armold (1,723 rushing yards, 25 TD runs) and Jaden Weit (338 yards, 9.7 yards per carry, 7 TD bolts) run wild. Keep an eye on the Barons’ O-line; if that group is doing damage and opening holes, advantage Central.

