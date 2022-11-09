From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to preview some upcoming playoff matchups, as the weather turns and fall finally settles in. Sounds like you might need a rain slicker and an umbrella on Friday night. Stay tuned.

1. Manheim Township has flashed a heck of a passing attack this season, as junior QB Hayden Johnson has clicked on 199-of-272 attempts (both most in the league) for 2,083 yards with 23 TD tosses. He passed for 342 yards with four TD strikes back in the season-opener at Cumberland Valley, when the Blue Streaks dropped a nip-and-tuck 31-27 decision. Johnson completed 11 passes — two for scores — to WR Landon Kennel that night, and Kennel (53-585, 13 TD), Nick Palumbo (31-312, 3 TD), Asher Wolfe (28-354, 2 TD) and Charlie Kingsbury (25-216, 1 TD) have been reliable targets for Johnson throughout. CV’s top priority on Friday when MT makes the return trip to Chapman Field for a D3-6A quarterfinal clash: Pass defense, and not letting Johnson get on the same page with his merry band of pass-catchers. Two Eagles’ DB types to watch in this juicy matchup: Safety-men Caiden Pines (3 INT, plus 5 tackles vs. Township back in August) and J.D. Hunter (6 tackles vs. Township back in August, plus a game-changing punt-return TD vs. the Streaks) must be ready to jump into pass coverage and keep the Kennel-Palumbo-Wolfe-Kingsbury combo in front of them — not running go routes for chunk-yardage plays. MT at CV. That’s some big-boy, D3-6A playoff football right there. This one has slugfest written all over it.

2. Gettysburg’s task on Friday when Cocalico comes calling for a D3-5A quarterfinal: Slowing down the Eagles’ runaway Veer attack, which has been churning during Cocalico’s 4-game winning streak. The Eagles have piled up 3,294 rushing yards and are averaging 325 yards a game. They have a between-the-tackles bulldozer (Sam Steffey is up to 1,302 yards with 17 TD runs after blasting out 174 yards with two scores last week vs. Elizabethtown) and a speed-back (Aaryn Longenecker has 561 yards with 9 TD sprints) who can beat you off the edge. And after sharing snaps earlier in the season, QB Josh Myer has emerged as the full-time Veer pilot, and he’s coming off a 99-yard, 3-TD gem against E-town, when he made all the right reads in the pitch game. Gettysburg must wrap and tackle here; keep an eye on Warriors’ ‘backers Cody Furman (125 tackles, 8 for losses, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles) and Jakaree Anderson (49 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles) to do plenty of swarming and cheat up to help curtail Cocalico’s ground-and-pound attack. Gettysburg also has 18 sacks and 13 takeaways; the Warriors’ D is hoping for an opportunistic performance in this clash.

3. A big defensive assignment for York Suburban’s defense, which must slow down Manheim Central’s high-octane offense on Friday when the Trojans head to Manheim for a D3-4A quarterfinal showdown. The Barons are at 437.6 yards a game, tops in the L-L League, and they have 2,450 rushing yards, averaging a nifty 7.6 yards per carry — while averaging 51 points a game to boot. Three YS tackle-makers to watch vs. the Barons’ runaway train offense: DE Brandon Haywood (31 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 sacks), LB Dakota Shue (57 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INT) and LB Harrison Strine (50 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack) can’t let sturdy MC backs Brycen Armold (1,723 rushing yards, 25 TD runs) and Jaden Weit (338 yards, 9.7 yards per carry, 7 TD bolts) run wild. Keep an eye on the Barons’ O-line; if that group is doing damage and opening holes, advantage Central.

