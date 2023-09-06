Hot enough for you?

While you’re trying to stay cool — make sure you’re staying hydrated out there at practice, gang — here are some more Week 3 preview nuggets for your reading pleasure …

1. Best big-school matchup on the Week 3 slate? Easy: Harrisburg (2-0) at Manheim Township (2-0) on Friday in a rematch of last year’s D3-6A title game. The Cougars won that clash — after Township won a nonleague thriller at Harrisburg last September. Will this game be a preview of yet another postseason matchup? Maybe. Both teams are certainly firing on all cylinders out of the chute. Harrisburg topped York 50-20 before blanking Delaware Valley 33-zip. The Cougars have amassed 713 rushing yards and they’re averaging a solid 436 yards a game. They returned a very familiar face behind center — QB Shawn Lee, a junior, is back for his third season as the starter in the saddle — and he’s a tidy 10-for-14 for 160 yards with there TD tosses against no picks. Elias Coke — a burner off the edge — has seven catches for 138 yards, and he’s hauled in all three of Lee’s TD flips. Lee has tacked on 172 rushing yards and a TD keeper, and the Blue Streaks must be wary of RB Neahmiah Ewell (271 rushing yards, 2 TD) and RB Zyemere Hill (175 rushing yards, 3 TD). Township has a 35-6 win over Cumberland Valley and a 56-0 drubbing over Dallastown, and the Streaks’ D has three takeaways, three QB hurries, 17 sticks for losses and 6.5 sacks. They’ll need to keep tabs on Harrisburg’s backfield; DT Julian Larue (8 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 QB hurry) and DE Taylor Veilleux (7 tackles, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks) have both done plenty of backfield-crashing already this season. Terrific matchup here in Neffsville. Don’t miss it.

2. Here’s another 2-0 vs. 2-0 game on Friday’s slate: Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley in Witmer, where the Spartans and the Buckskins, longtime Section 2 foes from back in the day, will renew pleasantries. CV squeaked past GS 41-35 in OT last year. The Spartans’ top priority: Slowing down Bucks’ RB Jayden Johnson, who is coming off a 220-yard, 4-TD night in CV’s win over Daniel Boone. He’s already rushed for 285 yards and has scored seven touchdowns in eight quarters for the Bucks. Garden Spot’s D — which held Lebanon to just 52 rushing yards in a 45-7 victory in Week 2 — is giving up 179 yards a game, and that’s the stingiest among Section 3 teams so far. The Spartans have 18 tackles for losses, seven sacks, six QB hurries and four takeaways. The D ringleaders so far: DE Reed Gruber (11 tackles, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks), DB A.J. Hurst (10 tackles, 2 picks), LB Jayden Redcay (9 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack), LB Maxwell Davis (9 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB hurry) and LB Kyle Denlinger (8 tackles, 3 for losses) have all been finicky. They’ll need to have their eyeballs peeled on Mr. Johnson on Friday.

3. Here’s an intriguing matchup: Cedar Crest (2-0) at Warwick (1-1) in Lititz is definitely worth a look. The Falcons’ D has been sharp, with 15 hits for losses and a couple of interceptions, including DB Leo Tirado’s pick-6 last week against CD East. Cedar Crest has outscored its first two opponents 57-7, as D stalwarts like DB Owen Chernich (16 tackles, 2 for losses), DB Malachi Victor (16 tackles, 2 for losses), LB Caleb Dorshimer (14 tackles), LB Richie Hernandez (14 tackles) and Tirado (7 tackles, 1 for a loss, plus the pick-6) have been stingy. Warwick had that great Week 1 win, when the Warriors scored 17 unanswered points and rallied valiantly past reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico. But in Week 2, Warwick turned the ball over three times in a 14-0 setback in the George Male Trophy game against Ephrata. Can the Warriors rediscover that magic from Week 1? Can Cedar Crest’s defense stay hot? Find out Friday in Lititz.

