READING — Sloppy play early on proved too much for the Reading High on Friday night as the Mid-Penn Conference’s Central Dauphin East rolled to a 55-6 victory in a nonleague football opener at Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

Two early fumbles by the Red Knights deep in their own territory doomed them as CD East capitalized with two scores in less than two minutes. Two more touchdowns of 59 and 54 yards boosted the Panthers’ lead to 28-0 at the start of the second quarter.

The Red Knights started to build momentum in the second quarter, forcing two punts along with an explosive 81-yard TD catch by Xavier Beatty with 2:50 left in the half. Beatty caught the pass in tight coverage and broke free, giving the Red Knights some life.

That would be the Red Knights’ lone highlight in a long night.

CD East’s overall speed and fast-setting offense had the Red Knights’ defense scrambling in the second half. Adding to the onslaught were three short punts of 18, 9 and 14 yards that gave the Panthers good field position and quick scores.

Junior wideout Xavier Beatty led the Red Knights with two receptions for 95 yards and the lone score. Junior tailback Alexis Alvarado, who took some big hits all night, led the way in rushing for the Red Knights with 19 carries for 58 yards.

The Red Knights look to bounce back against border rival Muhlenberg next Friday back at Shirk Stadium.