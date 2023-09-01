YORK — To get a last-second win this time, Hempfield didn’t need one drive. It needed something resembling a miracle.

The Black Knights tried. They marched down the field and scored with 1:11 left to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

The onside kick they needed to recover bounced the wrong way. The comeback was never completed.

York defeated Hempfield 28-25 in a nonleague football game at Smalls Field on Friday night. All the excitement the defending Section One champs felt in Week One has turned to introspection.

“Losing is always a horrible feeling,” quarterback Jackson Landis said. “You never want to have it. We’ve just got to regroup and get back at it. We made too many mistakes that we couldn’t recover from.”

Hempfield has some concerns. One of them is the biggest player on the roster.

Two-way lineman Deyvid Palepale didn’t play against York because of a foot injury. The University of Southern California recruit watched from the sideline in a walking boot, and his timetable to return is uncertain.

The Black Knights couldn’t stop the run without Palepale. They got burned on one big pass play and let some points slip away in the red zone.

Last week, when Hempfield stunned Dallastown with a late touchdown, coach George Eager reminded his players of the tiny difference between winning and losing. This was the other side of it.

York scored 22 unanswered points after Hempfield built a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.

Shavane Anderson rushed 32 times for 212 yards to sustain drives and keep York’s offense on the field. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back’s 10-yard TD run in the second quarter made it 14-10. The Bearcats never relinquished that lead.

“Mainly it was inside the tackles where they did a bunch of their damage,” Eager said. “If you don’t stop the run in high school, it’s gonna be rough.”

York (1-1) changed quarterbacks on its third possession. That seemed to change the outlook. The Bearcats scored the next two times they had the ball.

Backup Najee Still hit David Warde for a 73-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead. Warde’s second scoring reception in the third quarter stretched that advantage to 28-10.

An 18-point hole was too deep for Hempfield. A pair of scoring receptions by Cam Margeson made it close. Ultimately, the Black Knights couldn’t overcome their earlier miscues.

Landis threw an interception that was returned for York’s first touchdown. A first-and-goal opportunity shortly before halftime ended in a blocked field goal.

Those were the points Hempfield desperately needed when it was lining up for a longshot onside kick.

“We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position to begin with,” Landis said. “That’s the more frustrating part. We’ve got to execute earlier in the game.”

The magic from Hempfield’s undefeated run to the section championship last season isn’t easy to replicate. It takes the right mix of talent and drive. Right now, it’s the results that are mixed.

“We’re trying to get guys to buy fully in,” Eager said. “When you get guys who buy into the program, we proved last year you can get it done. This year guys are starting to see the benefits of it.”

It has been a roller coaster start for Hempfield.

Two games. Two tight finishes. Two completely different feelings walking off the field.