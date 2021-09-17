The coveted Milk Jug is staying put in Lampeter.

Thanks to a 28-14 win over neighboring Solanco on Friday night, the Pioneers (3-1) will hold on to the jug for the third straight year and ninth time in the last 12 years.

“They’re so close to us in terms of location,” L-S quarterback Berkeley Wagner said of the neighboring Golden Mules. “We know them, they know us. It means a lot to come out and get the jug.”

After pitching shutout wins the last two weeks, the L-S defense allowed a Solanco touchdown on the game’s opening drive when fullback Robert Castagna threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Elijah Cunningham.

The play capped a 64-yard, eight-play drive.

“The Veer is like an art, it’s so hard to stop,” said L-S linebacker Nick DelGrande. “Solanco does it better than anybody. It’s just an adjustment, that’s all.”