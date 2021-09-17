Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco reaches in vain to try to catch a pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is scores a TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Landon Steele (37) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg runs back a kickoff against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco catches a TD pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco cuts inside of the block of Aden Herr (27) against Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg tries to haul in a pass against Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg tackles Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg hold the milk jug aloft with Nick DelGrande (55) after the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) of Solanco breaks the tackle of Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) of Solanco throws against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) is congratulated by Drexton Frank (18) of Lampeter-Strasburg after his TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg throws a pass against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Joshah Forren (2) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg cuts inside against Aden Herr (27) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) leaps a would be Lampeter-Strasburg tackler on his way to a TD during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco breaks a tackle against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco celebrates after his TD against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Cole Gladfelter (59) of Solanco waits for the snap against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg catches a punt against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) calls signals against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg tackles Josiah Forren (2) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Nick DelGrande (56), Berkeley Wagner (9), and Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg listen to the referee at the coin toss with Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) throws against the pass rush of Luke Hines (55) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco reaches in vain to try to catch a pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is scores a TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Landon Steele (37) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg runs back a kickoff against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco catches a TD pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco cuts inside of the block of Aden Herr (27) against Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg tries to haul in a pass against Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg tackles Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg hold the milk jug aloft with Nick DelGrande (55) after the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) of Solanco breaks the tackle of Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) of Solanco throws against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) is congratulated by Drexton Frank (18) of Lampeter-Strasburg after his TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg throws a pass against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Joshah Forren (2) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg cuts inside against Aden Herr (27) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) leaps a would be Lampeter-Strasburg tackler on his way to a TD during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco breaks a tackle against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco celebrates after his TD against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Cole Gladfelter (59) of Solanco waits for the snap against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg catches a punt against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) calls signals against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg tackles Josiah Forren (2) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Nick DelGrande (56), Berkeley Wagner (9), and Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg listen to the referee at the coin toss with Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) throws against the pass rush of Luke Hines (55) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg tackles Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco reaches in vain to try to catch a pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is scores a TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Landon Steele (37) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg runs back a kickoff against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco catches a TD pass against Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco cuts inside of the block of Aden Herr (27) against Giovanni Malatesta (14) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg tries to haul in a pass against Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Beau Heyser (88) of Lampeter-Strasburg hold the milk jug aloft with Nick DelGrande (55) after the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) of Solanco breaks the tackle of Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (12) of Solanco throws against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) is congratulated by Drexton Frank (18) of Lampeter-Strasburg after his TD against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Berkeley Wagner (9) of Lampeter-Strasburg throws a pass against Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Hunter Hildenbrand (2) of Lampeter-Strasburg is tackled by Joshah Forren (2) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Jonathan Mellinger (4) of Lampeter-Strasburg cuts inside against Aden Herr (27) of Solanco during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Josiah Forren (2) leaps a would be Lampeter-Strasburg tackler on his way to a TD during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Reimold (6) of Solanco breaks a tackle against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.
Elijah Cunningham (3) of Solanco celebrates after his TD against Lampeter-Strasburg during the annual Milk Jug game in L-L League week 4 action at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021.