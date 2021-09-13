From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Back-to-back shutout victories, and now back-to-back traveling trophy games for Lampeter-Strasburg, which is set to host Solanco on Friday in the Milk Jug game — one week after blanking Conestoga Valley in the Lampeter Bowl. And yes, the trophy is an actual milk jug, right off a farm in southern Lancaster County — painted blue and white (for L-S) on one side, and black and yellow (for Solanco) on the other. Wicked cool; the kids love it. L-S has an 8-3 lead in the trophy series, including a 47-15 win last year in Quarryville, when the Pioneers and the Golden Mules met in the season-opener after the schedules were rearranged because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plenty more previews coming this week, but at first glimpse, this is a terrific matchup of pitch-man quarterbacks: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger had a 4-TD-run effort in a 42-0 win over Muhlenberg last week, including a 96-yard TD jaunt, and he has 224 rushing yards; L-S QB Berkeley Wagner has 182 rushing yards and one TD keeper. Both of those guys operate behind a rugged O-line. Trench play will be large in the Milk Jug game.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. The league’s four winless teams all have home games on Friday: Lebanon (0-3) welcomes Northern Lebanon (2-1); Garden Spot (0-3) hosts Cocalico (1-2); Elizabethtown (0-3) welcomes McCaskey (2-1); and Pequea Valley (0-2) hosts Jenkintown (0-1) on Saturday at high noon. Will the home cooking spell victories? The Cedars, Spartans, Bears and Braves all hope so.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Meanwhile, the league’s only two undefeated teams both go on the road to face teams that play in the same conference. Octorara (3-0) is at Phoenixville (0-2) and Manheim Central (3-0) heads to Perkiomen Valley (2-1) for Friday clashes. … The Phantoms and the Vikings play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference; Phoenixville (situated in Chester County) is in the Frontier Division and Perk Valley (situated in Collegeville in Montgomery County) is in the Liberty Division.

Kinda funky how the schedule played out for Week 4, which features a much more manageable 16 games. Week 5, by the way, features the L-L League crossover clashes, with 12 games on tap next week. That will be absolutely fantastic for deadline purposes.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage