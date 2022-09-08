From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Some more Week 3 prep and notables as we inch closer to Friday’s games:

1. The last time … Cedar Crest was 2-0 was last year; the Falcons ended up going 5-4 overall. … Hempfield was 2-0 was in 2015, when the Black Knights had a 5-0 getaway on the way to a 10-3 season and a trip to the D3 semifinals. … Manheim Central was 2-0 was last year, when the Barons zoomed out of the gates 6-0 on the way to sharing the Section 2 crown and going back to the D3 playoffs. … Exeter was 2-0 was in 2020, when the Eagles opened up 3-0 on the way to a 6-2 season. … Elizabethtown was 2-0 was in 2019; the Bears ended up with a 4-6 record that fall. … Garden Spot was 2-0 was back in 2015; the Spartans finished up 4-6 that year. … Solanco was 2-0 was in 2018, when the Golden Mules started 4-0, finished up 7-5, and won a D3 playoff game. … Elco was 2-0 was in 2020, when the Raiders streaked to a 7-0 start, won Section 4, but fell to Lampeter-Strasburg in the D3-4A semifinals. … Wyomissing was 2-0 was last year, when the Spartans won their first 15 games before falling to Central Valley in the PIAA-3A title game. Wyo is 45-3 in its last 48 games. … Columbia was 2-0 was in 2020, when the Crimson Tide ended up going 4-4. … Lancaster Catholic was 2-0 was in 2019, when the Crusaders went 4-0 out of the chute and ended up with 10 wins, including a D3 playoff victory. … Hamburg was 2-0 was last year, when the Hawks ended up going 7-4, including their first D3 playoff victory in program history.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

FYI: Hamburg's game vs. Fairfield on Friday has been canceled because the Knights have some injury issues and won't be able to field a full squad against the Hawks. Hamburg has added a game on the fly; Eastern York, which topped Fairfield 24-7 last week, had a bye week, and will now travel to Hamburg on Friday for a 7 p.m. nonleague clash.

2. The last time … Berks Catholic was 0-2 was back in 2011 — in the second year of the program, after Holy Name and Central Catholic merged — but the Saints rallied for a 6-4 finish that fall. … Warwick was 0-2 was in 2015, when the Warriors finished up 2-8. … Governor Mifflin was 0-2 was in 2019, but the Mustangs ended up winning eight games in a row after a 0-3 start, including a victory in the D3 playoffs. … Donegal was 0-2 was in 2017, but the Indians rallied nicely for a 5-5 finish after a 0-3 start.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. MILESTONES: Warwick senior QB Jack Reed heads into Friday’s tilt at Cedar Crest with 2,905 passing yards — just 95 shy of 3,000 for his career. … Ephrata senior RB Andre Weidman recently joined the 2,000-yard rushing club (2,167) and the 3,000-all-purpose-yard club (3,205) for the Mountaineers. … Elizabethtown senior QB Josh Rudy recently joined the 3,000-yard passing club (3,123). … Exeter coach Matt Bauer is up to 95 career wins; five more to join the triple-digit club.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage